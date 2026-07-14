Major Rebellion at FIFA: European Federations Unite Against Infantino!

·41·Sport
Major Rebellion at FIFA: European Federations Unite Against Infantino!

Gianni Infantino had planned to secure a third term as FIFA president and win the election without any opposition. However, the course of events is taking a completely different turn. According to a report by the influential talkSPORT media outlet, a number of European football federations within UEFA are seriously committed to opposing Infantino and supporting a strong alternative candidate.

Zamin.uz provides details on this hidden struggle and the potential storm of reforms in the football world.

What caused the protest?

There are several serious reasons why European football leaders are angry with the current FIFA president's policies. A number of reforms proposed by Infantino have been found to be seriously contrary to the interests of European clubs and national federations:

  • Plan to increase World Cup participants to 64: Although the 2026 World Cup is being held with 48 teams for the first time in history, Infantino is officially considering expanding the number of tournament participants in the future to 64 teams. This would excessively increase the number of matches and the level of player fatigue.

  • Reform of the FIFA Club World Cup: The proposal to further expand this prestigious tournament in its new format and hold it every two years has also met with strong opposition from European giants.

Who could be candidates against Infantino?

At the moment, several influential candidates who are expected to enter the fray or are supported by European countries are being mentioned.

Below is an analysis of their current standing and chances of candidacy:

Potential Candidate

Current Position

Candidacy Status and Prospects

Aleksander Čeferin

UEFA President

The most powerful alternative candidate. However, he is currently focused on UEFA and has stated he does not intend to run against Infantino.

Nasser Al-Khelaifi

Chairman of PSG and the European Club Association (ECA)

The Belgian and Polish football federations are ready to actively support him. However, he has not yet expressed interest.

Dariusz Mioduski

Owner of Polish club Legia Warsaw

One of the figures mentioned in the list of candidates who holds significant influence in European football politics.

Victor Montagliani

CONCACAF President

Seen as a potential balancing force representing the Americas.

Patrice Motsepe

CAF President

Although mentioned in the list, it is difficult for him to enter an open conflict due to his close alliance with Infantino.

When will the election take place?

The most critical phase of the fight for the FIFA presidency will take place in the autumn. The official registration of candidates and voting processes will take place on November 18 of this year.

European federations are brainstorming how to unite around a single, strong candidate who can stand against the incumbent president by this deadline. If UEFA members succeed in their plans, we may witness a major power shift in the football world in the coming months.

To understand in detail the criticism surrounding the FIFA leadership's controversial statement about expanding the World Cup to 64 teams, you can watch the talkSPORT experts' reaction video.

This video is useful for better understanding how Gianni Infantino's ideas about increasing the number of World Cup participants were received by the football community and experts.

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