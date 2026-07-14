Next flight from Baikonur: Soyuz MS-29 spacecraft heads to the International Space Station

Another strategic flight has been carried out from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan. On July 14, at 19:47 Tashkent time, a Russian Soyuz-2.1a carrier rocket launched the Soyuz MS-29 manned transport spacecraft into orbit. This mission aims to deliver members of the 75th long-term expedition and essential scientific equipment to the International Space Station (ISS). This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

The crew includes Heroes of Russia, cosmonauts Pyotr Dubrov and Anna Kikina, as well as NASA astronaut Anil Menon. It is worth noting that for Pyotr Dubrov and Anna Kikina, this is their second flight into space. While Kikina previously reached orbit on a SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft, for Anil Menon, this is a debut flight. This international cooperation is considered an important step in space exploration.

Scientific research and new technologies

During the expedition, the crew is scheduled to perform 38 scientific experiments and targeted tasks. The majority of these are focused on medical-biological and biotechnological research. In particular, the Soyuz MS-29 spacecraft delivered the latest technological samples developed by the Progress and Energia corporations.

Among the new programs, the Gazanalizator-FS system is of particular importance. This device automatically monitors the composition of gases in the station's atmosphere and can detect even the smallest changes. This system will serve as a foundation for ensuring safety in future long-duration space flights.

Robotics and solar activity

Another interesting project is called Teledroid, which involves experiments with an anthropomorphic (humanoid) robot. The robot can operate both in autonomous mode and in avatar mode, repeating the operator's movements. This technology allows dangerous tasks in open space to be delegated to robots.

Cosmonauts will also continue the SUN-TERAHERTZ experiment to study energy release in the Sun's atmosphere. The data obtained will help forecast magnetic storms that negatively affect communication devices and satellites on Earth.

According to ixbt.com, the flight program includes two spacewalks for Pyotr Dubrov and Anna Kikina. Once the crew rotation is complete, the current station members Sergey Kud-Sverchkov, Sergey Mikaev, and Christopher Williams will return to Earth on the Soyuz MS-28 spacecraft. Russian cosmonaut Andrey Fedyaev will continue his work as part of the new expedition.