Former Real Madrid and France national team star Claude Makelele has spoken highly of forward Kylian Mbappe. The experienced expert believes that the French striker is the only player whose playing style and impact on the pitch are closest to the legendary Brazilian Ronaldo Nazario (R9). This was reported by Marca. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

Makelele specifically acknowledged Kylian Mbappe's consistent performance and the results he delivers every season. According to him, in modern football, Mbappe is the only player worthy of the "Fenomeno" status. This comparison is based not only on speed but also on technical skill and the ability to dismantle opposing defenses.

Main candidate for the Ballon d'Or

Although Kylian Mbappe is facing some difficulties in winning major club trophies with Real Madrid this season, Makelele considers him the main contender for the 2026 Ballon d'Or. The former midfielder emphasized that success on the international stage and performances in the World Cup play a decisive role in individual awards.

"I really want Mbappe to win this award. It is true that he may not have won many trophies with Real Madrid this season, but his performance in the World Cup is simply amazing. He is a true phenomenon of his generation, and the most frightening thing is that he has not yet reached his peak," says Makelele.

The similarities between Kylian Mbappe and Ronaldo Nazario have long been a focus for experts. Both players entered the elite of world football at a young age and baffled defenders with their speed. In Makelele's opinion, Mbappe has already become the face of the current era.

Currently, the France national team is preparing for the World Cup semi-final. The team led by Didier Deschamps will face Spain in an important match. In this encounter, the health and form of leaders like Kylian Mbappe and Michael Olise are expected to be of decisive importance.

Real Madrid fans and the football community believe that Mbappe's career in Madrid will become even brighter. Such recognition from experienced players like Makelele once again confirms the forward's place in the hierarchy of world football.