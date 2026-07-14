Claude Makelele: Kylian Mbappe is becoming the Ronaldo Nazario of our time

·34·Sport
Claude Makelele: Kylian Mbappe is becoming the Ronaldo Nazario of our time

Former Real Madrid and France national team star Claude Makelele has spoken highly of forward Kylian Mbappe. The experienced expert believes that the French striker is the only player whose playing style and impact on the pitch are closest to the legendary Brazilian Ronaldo Nazario (R9). This was reported by Marca. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

Makelele specifically acknowledged Kylian Mbappe's consistent performance and the results he delivers every season. According to him, in modern football, Mbappe is the only player worthy of the "Fenomeno" status. This comparison is based not only on speed but also on technical skill and the ability to dismantle opposing defenses.

Main candidate for the Ballon d'Or

Although Kylian Mbappe is facing some difficulties in winning major club trophies with Real Madrid this season, Makelele considers him the main contender for the 2026 Ballon d'Or. The former midfielder emphasized that success on the international stage and performances in the World Cup play a decisive role in individual awards.

"I really want Mbappe to win this award. It is true that he may not have won many trophies with Real Madrid this season, but his performance in the World Cup is simply amazing. He is a true phenomenon of his generation, and the most frightening thing is that he has not yet reached his peak," says Makelele.

The similarities between Kylian Mbappe and Ronaldo Nazario have long been a focus for experts. Both players entered the elite of world football at a young age and baffled defenders with their speed. In Makelele's opinion, Mbappe has already become the face of the current era.

Currently, the France national team is preparing for the World Cup semi-final. The team led by Didier Deschamps will face Spain in an important match. In this encounter, the health and form of leaders like Kylian Mbappe and Michael Olise are expected to be of decisive importance.

Real Madrid fans and the football community believe that Mbappe's career in Madrid will become even brighter. Such recognition from experienced players like Makelele once again confirms the forward's place in the hierarchy of world football.

Real MadridKylian MbappeRonaldo NazarioBallon d'OrFootball
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Jahongir Tursunov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Follow the France vs Spain match live on our websiteFollow the France vs Spain match live on our websiteToday, 23:072026 World Cup: Starting lineups announced for France vs Spain2026 World Cup: Starting lineups announced for France vs SpainToday, 22:46Lineups Announced for France vs Spain MatchLineups Announced for France vs Spain MatchToday, 22:40Gary Neville in Awe: Who Is England's New Hero?Gary Neville in Awe: Who Is England's New Hero?Today, 22:38Neymar could play in the 2030 World Cup: Brazilian coach makes a surprise statementNeymar could play in the 2030 World Cup: Brazilian coach makes a surprise statementToday, 21:59Xabi Alonso changes Chelsea's strategy: The team will be built around Cole PalmerXabi Alonso changes Chelsea's strategy: The team will be built around Cole PalmerToday, 21:38
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Cristiano Ronaldo relaxes with his family after World Cup defeat
Cristiano Ronaldo relaxes with his family after World Cup defeat
Cristiano Ronaldo after match against Uzbekistan: "I felt as if I had left football"
Cristiano Ronaldo after match against Uzbekistan: "I felt as if I had left football"
Cristiano Ronaldo makes a statement ahead of the match against Uzbekistan
Cristiano Ronaldo makes a statement ahead of the match against Uzbekistan
The reason behind Abduqodir Husanov's early marriage revealed
The reason behind Abduqodir Husanov's early marriage revealed
Unexpected Prediction from Russian Experts for Uzbekistan vs Colombia
Unexpected Prediction from Russian Experts for Uzbekistan vs Colombia
Abduqodir Husanov's Tears Reveal the National Team's Path
Abduqodir Husanov's Tears Reveal the National Team's Path
Defender who did not play a single minute at the World Cup bids farewell to the national team
Defender who did not play a single minute at the World Cup bids farewell to the national team
Liverpool has Abbosbek Fayzullaev on their radar
Liverpool has Abbosbek Fayzullaev on their radar