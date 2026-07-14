A New Giant in the AI Market: DeepSeek Secures $1.5 Billion Investment

·31·Technology
A New Giant in the AI Market: DeepSeek Secures $1.5 Billion Investment

DeepSeek, one of China's most prominent AI startups, is in negotiations to raise $1.5 billion in new funding to expand its financial capabilities and strengthen its global market position. According to Bloomberg, if the deal is finalized, the company's valuation is expected to reach approximately $71 billion. This is reported by Techcrunch.com reports .

This news marks the second major financial milestone for DeepSeek in a very short period. Just a month ago, the company raised $7 billion in its first external funding round, at which time it was valued at $50 billion. Such rapid growth indicates increasing investor confidence in Chinese technology.

DeepSeek is not only raising capital but also planning to become a public company. Reports suggest the company plans to launch an IPO in 2027, though this could happen as early as the end of this year if the process accelerates. This move will provide the company with additional resources to compete with US giants like OpenAI and Google.

Technological Efficiency and Competition

Founded in 2023, DeepSeek captured global attention early last year by introducing highly efficient and cost-effective AI models. The company's technology stands out for its ability to match US models while requiring significantly lower costs, which has sharply increased demand among corporate clients.

According to Vercel platform data, in June, DeepSeek accounted for nearly 23% of all tokens processed in the corporate segment. For comparison, another industry leader, Anthropic, held a 32% share. These figures demonstrate that Chinese open-source models are competing with world-class laboratories despite US export restrictions.

Interestingly, DeepSeek runs its cloud services on chips manufactured by Huawei Technologies. This is a significant factor proving that China is successfully utilizing its internal resources amid US bans on high-tech chip exports. The company's investors include major entities such as Tencent and the China National AI Industry Investment Fund.

DeepSeek models are also becoming increasingly popular among users and developers in Uzbekistan. Especially in programming and text processing, the free and open nature of this model is opening up new opportunities for local startups. The company's IPO and new investments will contribute to the emergence of even more powerful and affordable AI tools in the future.

DeepSeekArtificial IntelligenceInvestmentIPOChina
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Unexpected news from HMD Global: 9th-century style XploraOne Neo to be unveiledUnexpected news from HMD Global: 9th-century style XploraOne Neo to be unveiledToday, 22:53Google DeepMind CEO proposes independent body to oversee AIGoogle DeepMind CEO proposes independent body to oversee AIToday, 22:51David Beckham's IM8 startup secures $1 billion investment from General CatalystDavid Beckham's IM8 startup secures $1 billion investment from General CatalystToday, 22:26The AI Race: Yale study reveals how much investors are overpayingThe AI Race: Yale study reveals how much investors are overpayingToday, 22:21Next flight from Baikonur: Soyuz MS-29 spacecraft heads to the International Space StationNext flight from Baikonur: Soyuz MS-29 spacecraft heads to the International Space StationToday, 21:51Meta may introduce limits on AI costs for engineersMeta may introduce limits on AI costs for engineersToday, 21:25
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

First iPhone 18 Design Leaked: Apple Opts for Unexpected Look
First iPhone 18 Design Leaked: Apple Opts for Unexpected Look
Communicating with the Deceased via AI: Research Yields Unexpected Results
Communicating with the Deceased via AI: Research Yields Unexpected Results
World climate at risk: Probability of a “Super El-Nino” reaches 81 percent
World climate at risk: Probability of a “Super El-Nino” reaches 81 percent
Hyper-realistic Humanoid Robot Sales Begin in China: Prices Up to $146,000
Hyper-realistic Humanoid Robot Sales Begin in China: Prices Up to $146,000
Japanese Scientists Revolutionize Batteries: Lithium-Sulfur Battery Created
Japanese Scientists Revolutionize Batteries: Lithium-Sulfur Battery Created
Legendary Nokia Asha Returns: HMD Preparing Next-Gen Touch Phone
Legendary Nokia Asha Returns: HMD Preparing Next-Gen Touch Phone
Ubtech Unveils Hyper-Realistic U1 Robots with Human-Like Skin
Ubtech Unveils Hyper-Realistic U1 Robots with Human-Like Skin
Geomagnetic Storms Found to Sharply Change Surface Temperatures
Geomagnetic Storms Found to Sharply Change Surface Temperatures