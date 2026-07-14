Xabi Alonso changes Chelsea's strategy: The team will be built around Cole Palmer

·1·Sport
Xabi Alonso changes Chelsea's strategy: The team will be built around Cole Palmer

Chelsea's new head coach Xabi Alonso has identified the central figure for the team's future tactical schemes. The Spanish specialist called the team's attacking midfielder Cole Palmer a "special talent" and promised to build the entire style of play around him. This decision signals the beginning of a new era after the club's inconsistent results in recent years. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

Although the England national team has reached the World Cup semi-finals under Thomas Tuchel, Cole Palmer was unexpectedly left out of the squad. However, this situation did not negatively affect the player's morale. On the contrary, he has focused all his attention on training under Xabi Alonso. In an interview with BBC Sport, the coach praised Palmer's unique abilities.

Tactical revolution at Stamford Bridge

Xabi Alonso emphasizes that Palmer's level of play stands out from the rest. "We have been working together for a few days and he returned to training in a very positive mood. Cole is a player with a special class. If we create the conditions for his talent to fully manifest and build the team around him, we will be closer to success," the coach noted.

Since joining from Manchester City in September 2023, Cole Palmer has become a true leader for the "Blues". He has played 131 matches in the London club's jersey, scoring 54 goals and providing 32 assists. Such productivity did not diminish Palmer's reputation, even though Chelsea finished last season in 10th place and missed out on European competitions.

According to Goal.com, Xabi Alonso has started working at the club not just as a head coach, but as a manager with expanded powers. In cooperation with five sporting directors, he intends to adapt the transfer policy to his own tactical vision. The main goal is to attract players who can support Palmer and convert his passes into goals.

Although Chelsea has won the Conference League and the FIFA Club World Cup in recent years, consistency has been lacking in the English Premier League. Alonso aims to return the club to the ranks of the elite through a new structure and Palmer's creativity. Although the player currently has to watch his national team teammates' games on TV, he is expected to become the London club's main weapon in the new season.

ChelseaXabi AlonsoCole PalmerPremier LeagueFootball
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