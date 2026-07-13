Manchester United announces the transfer of Andrey Santos for £50 million

English club Manchester United has completed its first major signing of the summer transfer window. Talented Brazilian midfielder Andrey Santos has moved from Chelsea to Old Trafford. This transfer is seen as the first significant step under the club's new head coach, Michael Carrick. This is reported by Goal.com .

According to The Athletic, Manchester United will pay a total of £50 million for the 22-year-old. £48 million is the guaranteed fee, with the remaining £2 million in performance-related add-ons. Additionally, the deal includes a 10% sell-on clause for Chelsea.

Andrey Santos has signed a long-term contract with the Mancunians until June 2031, with an option to extend for a further year. The Brazilian decided to leave his former club to seek more playing time due to competition from Moises Caicedo.

A new anchor in Carrick's system

Michael Carrick had made strengthening the midfield a top priority. With Casemiro having left the club and Manuel Ugarte suffering a serious injury, a void emerged in Manchester United's midfield. Santos is expected to solve exactly that problem.

Last season, Andrey Santos made 43 appearances for Chelsea, standing out for his technical ability. Statistics show he recorded the highest numbers for accurate passes and progressive passes among midfielders under 22 in the Premier League.

"Everything about Manchester United is special. Joining the club where my idols played is an incredible feeling. As a midfielder, I am excited to have the opportunity to learn from Michael Carrick. He is the right coach to help me reach the next level in my career," Santos stated in an interview with the club's official website.

According to the club's sporting director, Jason Wilcox, the Brazilian will play a key role in evolving the team's style of play. He is expected to be active not only in defense but also in organizing attacks. Through this transfer, Manchester United aims to establish complete control in the center of the pitch.