A Big Chance for Bogdan Guskov: Main Event Against Magomed Ankalaev

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A Big Chance for Bogdan Guskov: Main Event Against Magomed Ankalaev

From Uzbekistan, UFC fighter Bogdan Guskov has received the biggest opportunity of his career. After Khalil Rountree Jr. withdrew from the UFC Abu Dhabi main event due to injury, rising light heavyweight contender Guskov will step in to replace him.

Rountree out, Guskov gets the call

The UFC Fight Night main event was originally scheduled to feature Magomed Ankalaev against Khalil Rountree Jr. However, the American fighter is unable to compete due to injury.

The UFC acted quickly to find a replacement, and the opportunity was given to Uzbekistan's Bogdan Guskov.

This is no ordinary replacement. For Guskov, this is his first UFC main event, a chance to climb the rankings rapidly, and a massive stage to showcase his skills to the entire division.

The opponent: former title challenger Magomed Ankalaev

Standing across from Guskov is one of the most dangerous fighters in the light heavyweight division — Magomed Ankalaev.

Ankalaev is known for his experience, tactical composure, and high-level striking technique. As a former title challenger, he remains a major name in the division.

A victory in this fight would not only improve Guskov's personal record but could bring him significantly closer to a title shot.

How did the UFC describe Guskov?

In an official statement, the UFC referred to Bogdan Guskov as Uzbekistan's top fighter.

The organization highlighted that all 18 of his victories have come via stoppage, with 13 of those occurring in the first round.

This statistic clearly reveals Guskov's primary weapon: he does not like to leave fights in the hands of the judges.

Metric

Data

Wins

18

Stoppage wins

18

1st round wins

13

UFC Status

First main event

Opponent

Magomed Ankalaev

Such numbers make the fight even more intriguing. Ankalaev is an experienced and cautious fighter, while Guskov is an aggressive finisher capable of scoring a knockout at any moment.

12-day preparation — a risk and an opportunity

Guskov is accepting the fight on short notice. This is a huge risk.

Preparing for an opponent like Ankalaev without a full camp is a daunting task. Especially in a five-round main event, physical conditioning, pace management, and psychological pressure are decisive factors.

But in MMA, sometimes these unexpected opportunities change careers. For Guskov, this is not the time to say "I'm not ready." It is a situation where the door has opened, and he must walk through it.

A potential historic night for Uzbekistan

The UFC Abu Dhabi event will have special significance for Uzbek fans. Bogdan Guskov will headline the card, and another representative from Uzbekistan, Ramazon Temirov, will compete in the co-main event.

Temirov will face Australia's Steve Erceg.

Having two Uzbek fighters in high-profile spots on the same UFC card is a major signal for Uzbek MMA: our athletes are no longer just "participants," they are becoming key figures on the main stage.

What must Guskov do?

The key for Guskov against Ankalaev is to use his finishing power at the right moment.

If he rushes too much, he could fall into the trap of Ankalaev's experience and counter-striking. But if he is too cautious, Ankalaev will dictate the pace and win on the scorecards.

The best scenario for Guskov is pressure, precise strikes, caution in the clinch, and making the most of every opportunity.

This fight could be "one strike — one history." But to reach that one strike, he must fight intelligently.

An important clash for the division as well

The light heavyweight division is one of the most dangerous in the UFC. One win can propel a fighter several spots up, while one loss can set them back.

If Guskov defeats Ankalaev, his standing in the rankings will change drastically. He could enter the conversation for title contenders.

For Ankalaev, this fight is crucial to maintain his status and return to the path toward the championship.

A big fight expected in Abu Dhabi

The UFC Fight Night event will take place on July 25 in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

Magomed Ankalaev and Bogdan Guskov will meet in the main event. This fight is the biggest test of Guskov's career and could be a historic night for Uzbek fans.

Now there is only one question: can Guskov turn this short-notice opportunity into a major leap in the UFC?

UFCMMABogdan GuskovMagomed AnkalaevAbu Dhabi
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