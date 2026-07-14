Major blow for Barcelona: Frenkie de Jong sidelined for a long period

·24·Sport
Major blow for Barcelona: Frenkie de Jong sidelined for a long period

FC Barcelona and Netherlands national team key midfielder Frenkie de Jong will be out of action for a long time due to a serious injury. Medical results for the player, who returned to the club after the World Cup, proved to be much more serious than expected. This situation is expected to significantly impact the Catalans' plans and squad balance ahead of the new season. This is reported by Goal.com .

According to MARCA, De Jong underwent a routine medical check-up at the club's training base on Monday. A serious knee problem was detected in the player, who participated in all of the Netherlands' matches at the World Cup. Recall that the Dutch team left the tournament after a difficult match against Morocco in the Round of 16 that went to a penalty shootout.

Initial diagnoses indicate that Frenkie de Jong will need at least four months of treatment and recovery. This means the experienced midfielder will not be able to return to the pitch until November. Although the Barcelona management has not yet issued an official statement, sources within the club confirm that the situation is extremely complex.

The Catalans face problems in the midfield

De Jong, who joined the team in July 2019, has become an integral part of the club over the past period. So far, he has made 197 appearances in a Barcelona shirt and managed to score 20 goals. His contract, which runs until 2029, shows how important the player is for the team's future.

This injury is a continuation of a series of setbacks in De Jong's career. Last season, he also missed nearly two months due to a hamstring problem. Now, the club's coaching staff will have to reshape the midfield line in his absence and place more responsibility on other players.

According to Goal.com, Frenkie de Jong's achievements with Barcelona are significant: he is a three-time La Liga champion, two-time Copa del Rey winner, and three-time Spanish Super Cup winner. His winning mentality and ability to control the game were crucial for the team during the decisive stages of the season. Now, the Catalans must fill this void either in the transfer market or through internal reserves.

BarcelonaFrenkie De JongInjuryLa LigaFootball
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