Xabi Alonso explains why he chose Chelsea instead of Liverpool

·31·Sport
Xabi Alonso explains why he chose Chelsea instead of Liverpool

Xabi Alonso, one of the most sought-after specialists in the football world, has unexpectedly taken charge of London club Chelsea. On his first day at his new club, the Spanish coach explained in detail why he did not return to his former club, Liverpool, and why he chose the Stamford Bridge project. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

As is known, as a player, Xabi Alonso won the Champions League with Liverpool in 2005 and became a true idol for the fans. However, the coach emphasized that his move to London was not about emotions, but about professional opportunities and timing. In an interview with BBC Sport, he described it as "an offer that came at the right time."

A matter of timing and opportunity

Clarifying the rumors surrounding Liverpool, Xabi Alonso stated that there had been no official contact from the Merseyside club in the weeks leading up to his appointment. Although Liverpool had parted ways with Arne Slot, the Chelsea option seemed clearer and more promising for Alonso. "I am here today and looking forward to this big challenge. Chelsea is one of the biggest clubs in the world," the Spanish specialist added.

Notably, Xabi Alonso has started work at Chelsea not just as a head coach, but with the status of a manager with expanded powers. This means that, unlike his predecessors Enzo Maresca and Liam Rosenior, he will have more influence over transfer policy and club strategy.

New system and future plans

Alonso emphasized his readiness to cooperate with the club's sporting directors and the importance of collective responsibility in decision-making. According to him, there is a strong foundation within the Chelsea squad, and the current task is to strengthen it in the right direction. The Spanish coach aims to apply his successful experience from Real Madrid and Bayer Leverkusen in the English Premier League.

At the same time, Alonso understands how high the pressure is at the London club. Chelsea has appointed its sixth permanent manager in the last four years, which indicates the management's high demands for results. Nevertheless, the 44-year-old specialist expressed his readiness for the demands of modern football and his confidence that he will lead the club back to the top.

In conclusion, it is worth noting that Xabi Alonso's arrival at the helm of Chelsea could mark the beginning of a new era in English football. His tactical knowledge and ability to work with youth are expected to be exactly what the current young London squad needs.

Xabi AlonsoChelseaLiverpoolTransferPremier League
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