Former England striker Gabriel Agbonlahor has settled the debate over who should be the next captain of the "Three Lions." In his opinion, once Harry Kane retires, the captain's armband should be rightfully taken by Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham, rather than Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

In an interview with talkSPORT, Agbonlahor highly praised Bellingham's leadership qualities on the pitch. Although Thomas Tuchel recently announced that Declan Rice would be the team's vice-captain, the former footballer maintains a firm stance. He emphasizes that despite Bellingham's young age, his ability to lead the team makes him the primary candidate.

Comparison with Zinedine Zidane

Agbonlahor compared Jude Bellingham to the legendary French footballer Zinedine Zidane. According to him, the young midfielder's playing style and movements on the pitch are reminiscent of Zidane, who led France to World Cup glory in 1998. It is not just Bellingham's technique, but also his mental stability that is earning him acclaim from experts.

As reported by Goal.com, Bellingham's efficiency in recent major tournaments has further solidified his status. In particular, his goals in crucial matches and his contribution to boosting team spirit have made him the true engine of the England national team. Agbonlahor believes there is no need for further debate and that Jude is the only logical choice.

Bellingham's former teammate Harlee Dean also agrees with these sentiments. He noticed the player's natural authority during his early days at Birmingham City. Dean says that even if Jude does not actively seek the captain's armband, his actions on the pitch make him the team's unofficial leader regardless.

Currently, Harry Kane continues his career as the captain of the England national team. However, analysts predict that major changes will occur in the squad in 2-3 years, and that the Real Madrid midfielder will become the symbol of a new era. This creates a competitive environment for experienced players like Declan Rice.