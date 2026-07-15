The future captain of the England national team: Jude Bellingham chosen over Declan Rice

·1·Sport
The future captain of the England national team: Jude Bellingham chosen over Declan Rice

Former England striker Gabriel Agbonlahor has settled the debate over who should be the next captain of the "Three Lions." In his opinion, once Harry Kane retires, the captain's armband should be rightfully taken by Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham, rather than Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

In an interview with talkSPORT, Agbonlahor highly praised Bellingham's leadership qualities on the pitch. Although Thomas Tuchel recently announced that Declan Rice would be the team's vice-captain, the former footballer maintains a firm stance. He emphasizes that despite Bellingham's young age, his ability to lead the team makes him the primary candidate.

Comparison with Zinedine Zidane

Agbonlahor compared Jude Bellingham to the legendary French footballer Zinedine Zidane. According to him, the young midfielder's playing style and movements on the pitch are reminiscent of Zidane, who led France to World Cup glory in 1998. It is not just Bellingham's technique, but also his mental stability that is earning him acclaim from experts.

As reported by Goal.com, Bellingham's efficiency in recent major tournaments has further solidified his status. In particular, his goals in crucial matches and his contribution to boosting team spirit have made him the true engine of the England national team. Agbonlahor believes there is no need for further debate and that Jude is the only logical choice.

Bellingham's former teammate Harlee Dean also agrees with these sentiments. He noticed the player's natural authority during his early days at Birmingham City. Dean says that even if Jude does not actively seek the captain's armband, his actions on the pitch make him the team's unofficial leader regardless.

Currently, Harry Kane continues his career as the captain of the England national team. However, analysts predict that major changes will occur in the squad in 2-3 years, and that the Real Madrid midfielder will become the symbol of a new era. This creates a competitive environment for experienced players like Declan Rice.

EnglandJude BellinghamDeclan RiceHarry KaneReal Madrid
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Jahongir Tursunov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

The Magic of Lionel Messi: Mikael Silvestre Warns EnglandThe Magic of Lionel Messi: Mikael Silvestre Warns EnglandToday, 00:51Manchester United Women set to complete record-breaking transferManchester United Women set to complete record-breaking transferToday, 00:39Abramov's team makes a comeback: Dinamo defeats ShurtanAbramov's team makes a comeback: Dinamo defeats ShurtanToday, 00:16Sensational project in Uzbekistan: FC Barcelona expected to open its academySensational project in Uzbekistan: FC Barcelona expected to open its academyToday, 00:13Lionel Messi delivers results while walking on the pitch: A new record for the Argentine starLionel Messi delivers results while walking on the pitch: A new record for the Argentine starToday, 00:11Unexpected Turn for the Italian National Team: Andrea Pirlo is the Top Candidate for Head CoachUnexpected Turn for the Italian National Team: Andrea Pirlo is the Top Candidate for Head CoachYesterday, 23:36
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Cristiano Ronaldo relaxes with his family after World Cup defeat
Cristiano Ronaldo relaxes with his family after World Cup defeat
Cristiano Ronaldo after match against Uzbekistan: "I felt as if I had left football"
Cristiano Ronaldo after match against Uzbekistan: "I felt as if I had left football"
Cristiano Ronaldo makes a statement ahead of the match against Uzbekistan
Cristiano Ronaldo makes a statement ahead of the match against Uzbekistan
The reason behind Abduqodir Husanov's early marriage revealed
The reason behind Abduqodir Husanov's early marriage revealed
Unexpected Prediction from Russian Experts for Uzbekistan vs Colombia
Unexpected Prediction from Russian Experts for Uzbekistan vs Colombia
Abduqodir Husanov's Tears Reveal the National Team's Path
Abduqodir Husanov's Tears Reveal the National Team's Path
Defender who did not play a single minute at the World Cup bids farewell to the national team
Defender who did not play a single minute at the World Cup bids farewell to the national team
Liverpool has Abbosbek Fayzullaev on their radar
Liverpool has Abbosbek Fayzullaev on their radar