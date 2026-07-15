Mikel Oyarzabal has scored 14 goals for the Spanish national team this season.

This result is being recorded as the highest goal-scoring performance in a single season in the history of the Spanish national team.

Oyarzabal is also performing effectively at the 2026 World Cup. He has scored 5 goals in the tournament, becoming one of the competition's top scorers.

He often remains in the shadow of big stars. However, he continues to prove his worth with consistent movement on the pitch, scoring goals at crucial moments, and contributing to the team's play.

