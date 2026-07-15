The Magic of Lionel Messi: Mikael Silvestre Warns England

Ahead of the World Cup semi-final clash between England and Argentina, the football world's attention is once again focused on Lionel Messi. Former Manchester United and Arsenal defender Mikael Silvestre has reached out to Thomas Tuchel's squad, offering his advice on how to stop the legendary forward. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

According to Silvestre, the England national team is not inferior to Argentina in terms of squad depth and has the potential to win. However, they must neutralize the unexpected threat posed by 39-year-old Lionel Messi. The former defender emphasizes that Messi's apparent inactivity on the pitch is actually a tactical move to deceive the opponent.

The "invisible" threat on the pitch

Drawing on his Champions League experience, Mikael Silvestre stated that Lionel Messi is most dangerous when he appears to be just walking on the pitch. "When he is just walking, he is preparing his next magical trick. He analyzes the game and plans when to strike," Silvestre said on the Could It Be Coming Home podcast.

According to reports, Lionel Messi has covered nearly 47 percent of his distance in this tournament by walking. While this figure gives many the impression that his physical condition has declined, it is actually a conscious choice to conserve energy and demonstrate explosive speed in decisive moments. This style allows him to compete with Kylian Mbappé in the top scorer race.

Communication in defense — the key to success

Silvestre advises England's defenders not to play man-marking against Lionel Messi, but to maintain collective vigilance. According to him, constant communication between the defensive line and the midfielders is crucial. Lionel Messi has an unparalleled ability to "disappear from the sight" of defenders and find empty spaces.

"I have played against him. At certain moments he just disappears and you forget about him. That is why the defensive line needs to talk to each other more than ever. You must constantly remind each other that he can appear behind your right or left shoulder," added the former player.

For the England national team, this semi-final is not just a ticket to the final, but an opportunity to win against a historic rival. Thomas Tuchel's tactics will depend on how well they can contain Lionel Messi's quick movements and unexpected passes within a 5-6 meter radius. The match, hosted in Atlanta, is expected to be a real celebration for football fans around the world.