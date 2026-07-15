Apple begins public testing of the updated Siri AI system

·24·Technology
Apple begins public testing of the updated Siri AI system

Apple has released the iOS 27 public beta, featuring one of its biggest updates: a completely redesigned Siri voice assistant powered by AI. Now, regular users can test the system before its official release this fall. This is seen as Apple's primary response to competitors like ChatGPT, Gemini, and Claude. This was reported by Techcrunch.com reports .

With over 2.5 billion active devices worldwide, the launch of this beta represents the largest AI test in Apple's history. Announced at the WWDC conference in June, this update transforms Siri from a simple assistant into a powerful tool capable of analyzing data on the user's device.

New capabilities and integration

The new Siri differs not only in appearance but also in its operational principles. It can search for information in the user's emails, photos, and text messages, understand what is happening on the screen, and answer logical questions like modern chatbots. Users can interact with Siri not only via voice commands or the side button but also by swiping down from the Dynamic Island.

Apple has also introduced a dedicated app for Siri for the first time. This provides convenience for users accustomed to interfaces like ChatGPT or Gemini. However, according to ixbt.com, since the system is deeply integrated into every layer of the OS, the need for a separate app is minimal. The update is available not only on iPhone but also on iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, and even Vision Pro devices.

Technological foundation and security

The Siri AI system is based on Apple Intelligence technology. Although the company created its Foundation Models in collaboration with Google, this is not just a rebranded version of Gemini. Apple used its own proprietary data and algorithms optimized for Apple Silicon chips, ensuring the system runs more efficiently and faster.

Regarding security, Apple has introduced Private Cloud Compute technology. This guarantees that users' personal data is not stored on cloud servers and that even Apple itself cannot access this information. Initial tests show that Siri now easily performs the following tasks:

  • Finding photos of a specific event from the photo library;
  • Summarizing group chat messages;
  • Automatically adding meeting times from messages to the calendar;
  • Providing nutritional information about products seen through the camera.
Although the beta version may contain some bugs or misunderstandings, the new Siri is expected to become an integral part of daily digital life. For users in Uzbekistan, these updates will be an important step in increasing device functionality, as the system now has the ability to understand more complex contextual commands.

AppleSiriiOS 27Artificial IntelligenceiPhone
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