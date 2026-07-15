Anthropic's new ad alarms users

·0·Technology
Anthropic's new ad alarms users

Anthropic, one of the leading startups in the field of AI, has surprised the public and the tech world with its new commercial. Titled "There’s hope in hard questions," this video differs radically from traditional tech ads, sparking widespread discussion due to its gloomy and depressing mood. Experts believe this approach could create a negative perception of the company's brand. This is reported by Techcrunch.com reports .

Instead of warm emotions, the commercial begins with an image of a burning house, which immediately puts the viewer in an uncomfortable position. The sequence then shows crowds of people being monitored by facial recognition systems, a homeless person sleeping on the street, endless tombstones in a cemetery, and the grueling labor of miners extracting raw materials for smartphones. Such visual choices contradict the standards of advertising that usually celebrate technological achievements.

Against the backdrop of these images, the anxious voices of various people can be heard. They pose rhetorical and pressing questions such as "Can AI be trusted?" or "Who hits the brakes if necessary?" According to ixbt.com, Anthropic attempted through this step to portray itself as a responsible company that understands the risks of technology and adheres to ethical standards, unlike its competitors.

Sharp criticism from industry representatives

However, this marketing strategy did not yield the expected results. Sam Altman, head of Anthropic's main competitor OpenAI, mocked the ad on X (formerly Twitter). He wrote that upon seeing the video, he initially thought it was a parody or a joke, even double-checking the page name. Altman's reaction caused a major resonance on the network.

Not only competitors but other experts in the technology sector have also criticized Anthropic. Many note that while the company has high technical potential, it is making mistakes in corporate communication and marketing. Some users accused the company's employees of living in an "AI psychosis" and being disconnected from real-world perspectives.

Anthropic is known for its Claude chatbot and has always presented itself as a safety-oriented project. The company's founders previously worked at OpenAI but decided to pursue their own path due to disagreements over AI safety. This new ad is a continuation of that "safety first" philosophy.

In conclusion, this experiment by Anthropic has shown that the "building trust through fear" method in modern marketing does not always work. At a time when people expect solutions and a bright future from technology, images of cemeteries and burning houses naturally evoke distrust in the brand.

AnthropicArtificial IntelligenceClaudeSam AltmanTechnology
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