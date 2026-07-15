Samsung Regains Leadership in the Global Smartphone Market

·29·Technology
Samsung Regains Leadership in the Global Smartphone Market

South Korean corporation Samsung has returned to the top spot in the global smartphone market as of the second quarter of 2026. Apple, which led the rankings a few months ago, was forced to cede its position to its main rival this time. A new report from the analytical firm Counterpoint Research shows that the balance of power in the tech world has shifted significantly. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

According to research data, Samsung's share of the global market reached 24 percent, the highest among all smartphone manufacturers. Analysts point to the Galaxy S26 flagship series, introduced in March, as the main driver of this growth. The Galaxy S26 Ultra model, in particular, became the most popular device among buyers.

Apple's Records and Market Challenges

Although Apple lost the top spot, the company continues to grow in absolute terms. The Cupertino giant increased its smartphone shipment volume by 3 percent compared to the same period last year, recording its own quarterly record of a 20 percent market share. The iPhone 17 model maintained its status as the world's best-selling smartphone.

However, a number of factors hindered Apple's growth. Specifically, issues with memory chip supplies, declining demand for older generations of iPhone devices, and a slowdown in the Chinese market negatively impacted the company's results. Counterpoint experts also attribute the change in leadership to a global memory shortage.

As a result of the rapid development of the AI industry, demand for RAM chips has surged. This has led to a global shortage of components. Manufacturers were forced to direct available resources only to the newest and most expensive models, which led to an increase in smartphone prices and a cooling of overall demand.

Samsung's Strategic Advantage

In this situation, Samsung occupied a much more favorable position due to its own memory chip production facilities. Despite price increases for a number of models at the beginning of the year, the company kept the price of the Galaxy S26 Ultra unchanged. Price stability was one of the key factors that ensured the successful sales of this flagship.

Nevertheless, Samsung's leadership may be temporary. Analysts predict that competition will intensify in the second half of the year, especially in the autumn months. Traditionally, Apple will introduce the new generation iPhone 18 smartphones in the fall, which could shift the market balance once again.

Overall, 2026 is expected to be a challenging year for the entire smartphone industry. Due to supply chain constraints and rising prices, global smartphone shipments could decline by approximately 14 percent. This requires manufacturers to adopt more flexible and aggressive marketing strategies.

SamsungAppleSmartphoneGalaxy S26iPhone 17
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