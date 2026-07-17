MLS enters a new era: Are Christian Pulisic and Antoine Griezmann heading to the USA?

A new era is beginning in North American soccer. Following the conclusion of the 2026 World Cup hosted by the USA, Canada, and Mexico, the leadership of Major League Soccer (MLS) has announced ambitious plans to elevate the league among the world's elite championships. At the “The Next Chapter” event, attended by Commissioner Don Garber and prominent players, the league's future strategy and the transfer of star players were the main topics. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

In his speech, Don Garber emphasized that missing out on hosting the 2022 World Cup was, in the long run, beneficial. According to him, during that time, MLS managed to improve infrastructure, establish new clubs, and develop women's soccer. As reported by Goal.com, the league leadership is now focusing not only on discovering young talents but also on attracting world stars currently playing in Europe.

Stars in focus: Christian Pulisic and Antoine Griezmann

One of the most sensational pieces of news from the event concerned AC Milan forward Christian Pulisic. Representatives of New York City FC officially confirmed their interest in seeing the US national team captain in their ranks. Although Christian Pulisic continues his career in Europe, his desire to return to his homeland is expected to further increase the league's competitiveness.

Additionally, Atlético Madrid legend Antoine Griezmann is not hiding his intention to move to MLS. The French forward has expressed interest in the Orlando City project and stated that life and the sports environment in the USA attract him. Such transfers will undoubtedly take the prestige of MLS to a new level following the arrival of Lionel Messi.

Infrastructure and future plans

MLS leadership utilized the seven-week break after the World Cup to re-evaluate the league's commercial and sporting potential. Future emphasis is planned on the following areas:

Improving the system for preparing young local talents for European top clubs;

Expanding technological capabilities in stadiums and increasing fan comfort;

Expanding the league's global audience through broadcasting rights;

Continuing to attract experienced stars from Europe's top 5 leagues.

Don Garber noted that past setbacks served to make the league stronger. The energy formed after the 2026 World Cup is now being directed toward making the domestic championship one of the most-watched leagues in the world. Football experts believe the US soccer market is approaching its peak growth, and in this process, the return of national heroes like Christian Pulisic to the league will be of decisive importance.