IShowSpeed appeals to Lamine Yamal: Stopping Messi and Argentina requested

·28·Sport
IShowSpeed appeals to Lamine Yamal: Stopping Messi and Argentina requested

World-famous streamer and die-hard Cristiano Ronaldo fan IShowSpeed has made an unexpected statement ahead of the 2026 World Cup final. He appealed to Spain's young star Lamine Yamal, begging him to defeat Lionel Messi's Argentina. This appeal is causing widespread discussion on social media. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

According to Goal.com, IShowSpeed is deeply concerned that his idol Cristiano Ronaldo's main rival, Lionel Messi, could win the world title for the second consecutive time. After the Portugal national team was eliminated in the Round of 16, all attention turned to Messi and Argentina's path to the final. For the streamer, this situation is being described as a "real disaster."

Unable to contain his emotions during a live stream, IShowSpeed shouted to the Barcelona and Spain winger: "Lamine, please, save us. Win against Argentina. If Messi lifts the World Cup again, I won't know what to say as a Ronaldo fan. You are capable of anything, save us from this embarrassment."

Historical clash and the GOAT debate

The final, which will take place at the stadium in New York, is expected to be not only a battle between two strong national teams but also a decisive point in the status of the greatest player in football history (GOAT). Lionel Messi has shown phenomenal performance in the current tournament, scoring 8 goals and providing 4 assists. He was the main protagonist in defeating the England national team in the semi-final.

Lamine Yamal, however, does not seem to be in his best form in this tournament. The 19-year-old player has so far recorded one goal and one assist. However, his unpredictable decisions and individual skill remain Spain's main weapon. IShowSpeed is hoping that this very skill will prevent Messi's next championship.

Debates between Messi and Ronaldo fans are always heated among football fans in Uzbekistan as well. This final match will not only determine the world champion but could also put a final point on the rivalry between the two great players that has lasted for years. If Argentina wins, Messi's achievements will certainly reach an unattainable level for Ronaldo fans.

The final match is scheduled for July 19. Whether Lamine Yamal can fulfill the streamer's request or Lionel Messi will enrich his legendary career with another gold medal, only time will tell. For now, Speed's emotional outburst continues to trend on social media.

World CupLionel MessiLamine YamalIShowSpeedArgentina
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