Harry Kane after painful defeat: “I feel a void inside”

·1·Sport
Harry Kane after painful defeat: “I feel a void inside”

England captain Harry Kane shared his emotions following the defeat to Argentina in the World Cup semi-final. The “Three Lions'” dream of reclaiming the world crown after a 60-year wait has once again vanished. The Bayern Munich striker did not hide his devastation after this failure. This is reported by Goal.com reports.

According to Goal.com, the England national team had taken the lead in the second half thanks to a goal by Anthony Gordon. However, late goals from Enzo Fernandez and Lautaro Martinez decided the match in Argentina's favor. The 2-1 defeat came as a shocking blow to the English football community.

Harry Kane addressed fans on his social media pages, describing his state after the loss: “There are no words to describe this empty feeling in my stomach right now. We were so close to another final, but it wasn't enough. We gave everything over the last seven weeks, but falling short is very difficult.”

“The final piece of the puzzle is missing”

The all-time top scorer for the England national team emphasized that despite the team's consistency in recent years, they lack luck at the decisive moments. Kane noted with sadness that the team has been knocking on the door of major victories for eight years, but the “final piece of the puzzle” is still missing.

Speculation is mounting that for the 32-year-old striker, this may have been his last chance to win the World Cup. Nevertheless, Kane stated he would not give up and would continue to fight for future success. According to him, there is no other way but to get back up after a fall and keep moving forward.

Expressing gratitude to his teammates and the coaching staff, the captain said the fans' support was crucial for them. “Whether we win or lose, we always learn and keep pushing forward,” the experienced striker concluded.

This defeat marks another dramatic end to a major tournament for England. The team must now shift its focus to upcoming competitions and address squad issues. The main task for Kane and his teammates is to transition from being mere contenders to becoming true winners.

Harry KaneEnglandWorld CupFootballArgentina
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