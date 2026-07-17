Messi explains why the final against Spain will be difficult

·37·Sport
Messi explains why the final against Spain will be difficult

The Argentina national team is one step away from defending their world title. Ahead of the decisive match against Spain, Lionel Messi emphasized that the pressure and tension in a final are completely different from regular matches.

“A final is a special game”

The Argentina captain expects both teams to play under immense pressure in the decisive clash.

“A World Cup final is a special game. That is why I think it will be very intense and very tense,” Messi was quoted as saying by TyC Sports.

In this match, a single mistake, one precise pass, or an unexpected decision could decide the fate of the trophy. Therefore, the Argentina captain implied that the final requires not only skill but also high mental stability from the players.

Argentina to defend their championship title

Lionel Scaloni's team reached the final as the reigning world champions. In the decisive match of the 2022 World Cup, Argentina drew 3-3 with France after extra time and won 4-2 on penalties.

Now, the Argentinians have the chance to win the World Cup for the second time in a row. However, they are facing a Spain national team that stands out for its ball control and collective play.

Another historic opportunity for Messi

Messi is reaching another World Cup final with Argentina. His experience, vision of the pitch, and ability to make the right decisions in decisive moments will be one of the team's main weapons against Spain.

At the same time, previous results and statuses take a back seat in a final. As Messi noted, the tension in the decisive match can affect every player's actions.

The champion will be determined on July 19

The 2026 World Cup final between Spain and Argentina will be held on July 19 at the New York New Jersey Stadium in the USA. The tournament began on June 11 and will conclude with this very match.

Argentina aims to retain its status as reigning champion, while Spain strives to win the World Cup for the second time in its history. Messi expects the final to be intense, but only on the pitch will it be known which team handles the pressure better.

Do you think Messi's experience will prevail in the final, or Spain's collective play?

Lionel MessiArgentinaSpainWorld CupFootball
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