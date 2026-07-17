Casillas issues sharp challenge to Argentina ahead of final

·56·Sport
Casillas issues sharp challenge to Argentina ahead of final

As the 2026 World Cup final approaches, the rivalry between Spain and Argentina is intensifying. Legendary Spanish goalkeeper Iker Casillas has sent a confident message to the defending champions ahead of the decisive clash.

“There will be no fourth star”

According to reports circulating in open sources, Casillas emphasized that they will not allow Argentina to become world champions for the fourth time.

“Argentina, there will be no fourth star for you! We are going for our second! Come on, Spain!” the post attributed to the former goalkeeper reads.

These words reflected the mood of Spanish fans and their confidence in the team ahead of the final.

Spain close to second title

Spain has reached the World Cup final for the second time in its history. The team won its first and only title so far in 2010 in South Africa.

In that tournament, Casillas guarded the Spanish goal and lifted the World Cup as team captain. Now, 16 years later, he expects the new generation to repeat that historic success.

Argentina fights for a fourth star

Argentina became world champions in 1978, 1986, and 2022. If the team led by Lionel Messi defeats Spain, they will win the World Cup for the second consecutive time and the fourth time in their history.

Argentina could also become the first national team since Brazil in 1962 to successfully defend their title in consecutive World Cups. Spain, meanwhile, will attempt to secure their second star since 2010.

Two generations and two styles clash in the final

In the decisive match, the prolific Argentina led by Lionel Messi will face Spain, spearheaded by Lamine Yamal and Rodri.

While Argentina is the highest-scoring team in the tournament, Spain stands out for its solid defense. Therefore, the final is expected to be a clash of two different football styles based on attacking prowess and ball possession.

All questions will be answered on the pitch

The 2026 World Cup final between Spain and Argentina will take place on July 19 in East Rutherford, USA.

Casillas stated with confidence that Argentina will not get their fourth star. But whether this bold prediction comes true or Messi creates history once again will be determined in the final.

Do you think Spain will win their second star, or will Argentina become champions for the fourth time?

World CupIker CasillasLionel MessiSpainArgentina
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