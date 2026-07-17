Kokand-1912 strengthens defense: new transfer announced

Kokand-1912 has bolstered its squad with another experienced player during the summer transfer window. Defender Ibrohim Yoldoshev, who spent the first half of the season with Andijon, will now defend the colors of the "Shunqorlar".

The club officially confirmed the transfer

The Kokand press service announced that an agreement has been reached with the 27-year-old player.

"The next target for the 'Shunqorlar' in their recruitment efforts is the talented defender Ibrohim Yoldoshev," the club statement reads.

The duration of the contract and the financial details of the agreement have not yet been disclosed.

Started the season at Andijon

Ibrohim Yoldoshev spent the first part of the 2026 season with Andijon. During the summer break, the club parted ways with several players, including Yoldoshev.

The defender's playing experience and familiarity with the Super League environment could prove useful for Kokand-1912 in the second half of the season.

Played for seven clubs

Born on June 5, 1999, in Tashkent, Yoldoshev has played for a number of Uzbekistan clubs throughout his career.

Over the years, he has played for:

Pakhtakor;

Metallurg;

Surkhon;

Dinamo;

Navbahor;

Lokomotiv;

Andijon.

Additionally, the player has been called up to Uzbekistan's U-19, U-21, and U-23 national teams.

What task awaits him in the new team?

Yoldoshev's arrival is expected to increase competition in the Kokand-1912 defensive line. With the experience gained at several clubs, he can help the team maintain stability in defense.

The club's press service welcomed the player to the Kokand-1912 family and wished him success in his new team.

Do you think Ibrohim Yoldoshev can become a key defender for Kokand-1912?