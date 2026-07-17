SpaceX Starship launch postponed: Elon Musk explains the reason

·42·Technology
SpaceX Starship launch postponed: Elon Musk explains the reason

The next test flight of the Starship rocket, one of the most ambitious projects in space exploration, has been halted due to an unexpected technical glitch. SpaceX was forced to abort the 13th test flight, which was scheduled to take place from the Texas launch site, in the final seconds. This incident is viewed as another serious challenge in the process of perfecting the space cargo transport system. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

According to company CEO Elon Musk, the decision to abort the flight was made by the automated system. The countdown was halted because four Raptor engines failed to ignite at the scheduled time. This malfunction triggered an immediate system response to ensure flight safety and preserve the expensive equipment.

Technical malfunctions and engine status

After the failed attempt, specialists identified the engines that failed to start: these are units numbered R137, R78, R113, and R131. Notably, the R78 engine was previously used in the Booster 19 system but was removed after the first test. According to ixbt.com, engineers are currently conducting a thorough investigation into why these engines failed to ignite.

Once the flight was aborted, specialists immediately began the process of offloading fuel from the rocket. This procedure is a mandatory part of safety protocols and serves to eliminate the risk of explosion. According to Elon Musk, two Raptor engines on the Starship vessel will be completely replaced before the next attempt.

When will the next attempt take place?

The SpaceX team has already begun rapid work to resolve the malfunctions. If all systems pass re-inspection successfully and the engine replacement process goes according to plan, a new flight could take place in a few days. The company aims to perfect the Starship project by analyzing the errors from each test.

The Starship project is of strategic importance not only for SpaceX but for all of humanity's plans for Mars missions and lunar exploration. Therefore, every test flight is closely watched by the global community and technology enthusiasts. Preparations are currently ongoing at the spaceport in Texas.

SpaceXStarshipElon MuskTechnologySpace
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