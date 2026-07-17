Guardiola reveals the key to the final: What does Spain need?

Ahead of the 2026 World Cup final between Argentina and Spain, Pep Guardiola listed the factors that could determine the outcome of the decisive match. According to the expert, for Spain to win, the team's three leaders must perform at their highest level.

Guardiola did not pick a specific team to win the final

The expert, who has worked at Manchester City, Bayern Munich, and Barcelona, said he would support the teams featuring players he respects during the World Cup.

“Regardless of which team wins, it will be a joy for me. If Argentina wins, there are players there I have worked with, and I will be happy for them,” said Guardiola.

He noted that there are also players he admires in the France and Portugal squads. According to AS, Guardiola has been following the success of players close to him rather than specific national teams during the tournament.

The decisive trio for Spain identified

Guardiola rated Spain's chances in the final highly. However, in his opinion, the actions of three players will be crucial for the team to control the game against Argentina.

“If Rodri can fully control the game in the center alongside Pedri, and Lamine Yamal shows his best performance, Spain can become the team that decides the fate of the match,” he said.

The task for Rodri and Pedri will be to control the ball, limit Argentina's quick counterattacks, and establish Spain's usual pace of play. Yamal, through his individual actions on the wing, could pose the main threat to the opponent's defense.

Will the midfield battle decide the final?

Spain likes to pressure opponents through ball possession and short passing. Argentina, meanwhile, is a team that quickly exploits opponent errors and transitions sharply from defense to attack.

Therefore, if Rodri and Pedri gain dominance in the center, Argentina's forwards could be left without the ball. Conversely, Lionel Messi and his teammates will make things difficult for Spain if they are given open space.

In an analysis published by FIFA before the final, the midfield battle involving Rodri was also highlighted as one of the decisive confrontations.

Yamal's best game is required

It is no coincidence that Guardiola mentioned Lamine Yamal specifically. The young winger's speed, one-on-one ability, and unexpected decisions could cause serious problems for the Argentine defense.

However, Yamal trained separately from the main group before the final. The Spanish Football Federation stated this was a precautionary measure related to workload management and that the player's participation in the final is not at risk.

Decisive match on July 19

The 2026 World Cup final between Spain and Argentina will take place on July 19 at the New York New Jersey Stadium in East Rutherford, USA.

Argentina will attempt to win the trophy for the second consecutive time as the defending champion. Spain, with a new generation, is striving for another world title in its history.

Guardiola did not guarantee a victory for Spain. But he clearly indicated the main formula for the final: Rodri and Pedri must dominate the center, and Lamine Yamal must display his strongest game.

Do you think the trio mentioned by Guardiola can decide the fate of the final against Argentina?