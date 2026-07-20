Martinez sets new World Cup final history record with 11 saves

The Argentina national team failed to defend its title after losing 0-1 to Spain in the 2026 World Cup final. However, the team's goalkeeper, Emiliano Martinez, recorded a result that has entered the history of World Cup finals.

The Aston Villa goalkeeper made 11 saves during the match. This is the highest number of saves recorded by a single goalkeeper in the history of World Cup finals.

Martinez kept Argentina in the game for a long time

Spain consistently increased pressure on their opponent's goal throughout the final. When Argentina's defense found itself in difficult situations, Martinez saved his team from certain goals several times.

Thanks to his confident performance, the score remained level during regular time. Many dangerous situations created by Spanish players ended with saves by the Argentine goalkeeper.

Thus, the fate of the championship was decided in extra time.

11 saves could not prevent defeat

Although Martinez saved almost every shot in the final, Spain finally achieved its goal in extra time.

In the 106th minute, Ferran Torres scored the only goal of the match, finding the back of the Argentine net. The South American representatives were unable to equalize in the remaining time and lost 0-1.

Thus, Martinez's record performance did not bring the trophy to Argentina. However, his performance in the final allowed the team to fight for the championship until the very last minutes.

A new record in the history of World Cup finals

A World Cup final is considered one of the matches with the highest pressure for any goalkeeper. Saving 11 shots in such a match shows that Martinez performed a massive amount of work.

He was not only one of the most active players in the Argentina squad but also set a new peak in the statistics of World Cup finals.

Although the result of the final is painful for the Argentines, Martinez's personal record will remain in history as one of the most notable events of the tournament.

Spain becomes world champion for the second time

Following their 1-0 victory, Spain won the World Cup for the second time in their history.

The team first claimed the top prize at the 2010 World Cup held in the Republic of South Africa. Back then, the Spaniards also defeated the Netherlands 1-0 in the final during extra time.

16 years later, history almost repeated itself: another regular time ending in a 0-0 draw, another extra time period, and another lone goal scored in favor of Spain.

This time the trophy went to Spain, but one of the players who provided the greatest resistance in the final was Emiliano Martinez. He could not save his team from defeat, but he wrote his name into World Cup history with 11 saves.