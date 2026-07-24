Andrea Pirlo Expected to Take Charge of the Italy National Team

It is reported that the main candidate for the head coach position of the Italian national team has been identified. According to media reports, the national team Andrea Pirlo may take over, with a contract potentially signed until the summer of 2030.

The appointment has not been officially confirmed yet. However, the Italian football leadership is expected to announce the decision in the coming days.

A long-term contract with Pirlo is planned

According to sources, the leadership of the Italy national team has settled on Andrea Pirlo as their candidate.

With the specialist, until the summer of 2030 a labor contract is planned to be signed. This shows that the federation views the new coach not as a short-term fix, but as a long-term project.

At the same time, there has been no official announcement that a contract has been signed or that the parties have reached an agreement on all matters.

Italy misses out on the World Cup again

The coaching change came to the agenda following the Italy national team's latest failure in the World Cup qualifiers.

The Italians lost in the decisive match against Bosnia and Herzegovina. The regular time of the match ended in a 1:1 draw, and in the penalty shootout, Italy lost 1:4. As a result, the team once again failed to qualify for the World Cup.

As a result, the team once again failed to qualify for the World Cup.

Gattuso era may be coming to an end

Gennaro Gattuso managed the Italy national team during the qualifying stage.

After the goal of reaching the World Cup was not met, the coach's future was called into question. If Pirlo's appointment is officially confirmed, he will replace Gattuso.

Situation in the national team Information Potential new coach Andrea Pirlo Contract duration Until the summer of 2030 Current coach Gennaro Gattuso Decisive result in qualifiers 1:4 on penalties to Bosnia Official announcement Not yet given

What tasks will Pirlo face?

If the appointment goes through, Pirlo will start working during a difficult period for Italian football.

His main tasks are expected to be as follows:

mentally restoring the national team;

bringing a new generation of players into the main squad;

forming a stable style of play;

returning Italy to major tournaments;

preparing a strong team for the 2030 World Cup.

For Pirlo, this will be an opportunity to demonstrate his club football experience at the national team level.

Official confirmation expected

Media reports suggest that Pirlo's appointment could be officially announced in the coming days. However, until a statement from the federation is released, this news will not be considered a final decision.

The biggest question for Italian fans remains unchanged: can the new coach lead the team out of this long-standing crisis?

Do you think Andrea Pirlo can return the Italy national team to the pinnacle of world football? Leave your opinion in the comments.