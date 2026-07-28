Germany Wants to Host the 2038 or 2042 World Cup

The German Football Association (DFB) has revealed grandiose plans to host one of the upcoming World Cups in the country. German football officials are planning to submit an official bid to host the tournament in 2038 or 2042.

Zamin.uz Provides details on Germany's chances of hosting the World Cup, infrastructure readiness, and hosting FIFA tournaments.

1. Ready Infrastructure and Guarantee of Full Stadiums

DFB board member Axel Hellmann stated that all infrastructure conditions in Germany are already formed and operating at a high level to properly host the world's largest football tournament.

The German side expressed confidence that there will be no problems with stadiums, the transport system, or hotel logistics, and that every match will be played in front of full crowds.

DFB from the statement of board member Axel Hellmann: «We would gladly host this tournament. Both the DFB and its President Bernd Neuendorf want to submit a bid for 2042, and perhaps even for 2038. Everything depends on FIFA regulations. Germany has ready stadiums, transport, and hotel infrastructure. Every match will be played in full stadiums. This will be a very successful tournament. Our country has all the necessary conditions for this.»

Germany's World Cup Bid and the Map of Upcoming World Cups

Aspect / Measure Details Candidate Country Germany (German Football Association / DFB ) Target Years 2038 or 2042 World Cup DFB President Bernd Neuendorf Main Advantage Flawless stadiums, ready transport and hotel system 2030 World Cup Hosts Spain, Portugal, Morocco (Uruguay, Argentina, Paraguay) 2034 World Cup Host Saudi Arabia

2. Who Are the Hosts of Upcoming World Cups?

According to plans approved by FIFA, the geography of the World Cup for the coming decade has already been determined:

World Cup 2030: The main part of the competition will take place in the pitches of Spain, Portugal, and Morocco. Also, on the occasion of the tournament's centenary, some symbolic matches will be held in South America — in Uruguay, Argentina, and Paraguay.

World Cup 2034: The hosting of this World Cup has been awarded to Saudi Arabia.

Therefore, the next realistic opportunity for the European continent and Germany in particular falls precisely on the 2038 or 2042 tournaments.

Germany's ambitions to host the World Cup are causing widespread discussion in the football world.

Share this hot and interesting article immediately with your friends, colleagues, and football fan groups!

Do you think Germany can win the hosting rights for the 2038 or 2042 World Cup? Leave your opinion in the comments!