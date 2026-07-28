AC Milan Heads to Australia Tour: Squad Changes and Schedule

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AC Milan Heads to Australia Tour: Squad Changes and Schedule

Italian club AC Milan is intensively continuing its pre-season tour in Australia and the preparation process under the head coach. The upcoming friendly matches against Chelsea and Inter, as well as activity in the transfer market, are in the spotlight. According to Goal.com, the coaching staff is getting ready to work with the team leaders, and the plans for the players' trip to Australia and return to the base have been fully drawn up. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

Transfers and Perth Trip

Recognized as a new member of the team, Gonçalo Ramos will join the rest of the squad tomorrow, July 29, in the city of Perth and officially begin his adventure with Milan. Along with him, Rafael Leão will also head to the Australian squad while awaiting news from the transfer market. The condition and actions of these players will be of great importance for the team in the pre-season matches.

At the same time, it was announced that some players will not travel to Australia due to the recovery process from injuries. In particular, Santiago Giménez and Christian Pulisic are expected to be at Milanello on July 29. Going through the recovery phase after injuries sustained at the World Cup, these two forwards will begin individual training at the base facilities in Italy.

Arrivals Next Week

According to the preparation plan, August 2 will also be rich in important changes. Belgian players De Winter and Saelemaekers, as well as Jashari, who represents the Switzerland national team, will join the training camp in Perth and increase the competition within the squad.

The schedule for players who participated in the final stages of the World Cup is set for a bit later. Recall that the French national team concluded the tournament by losing to England in the third-place match. Adrien Rabiot and Mike Maignan, who were part of this national team, will come directly to Milanello and join training under the coach starting August 12.

AC MilanGonçalo RamosRafael LeãoAustraliaFootball
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