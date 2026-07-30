Milan Denies Reports of Franco Baresi's Death

·66·Sport
Milan Denies Reports of Franco Baresi's Death

Italian club Milan has strongly denied false reports circulating on social media regarding the death of its honorary vice-president and legendary defender Franco Baresi. According to Goal.com, the baseless rumors that spread on Wednesday evening caused serious concern among team fans and the player's close circle, reports Goal.com .

The club promptly issued an official statement declaring that this information has absolutely no truth to it. The management urged an end to the spread of fake news and called for vigilance from everyone on such a sensitive matter.

A challenging period in Franco Baresi's health

The club's statement emphasized that the 66-year-old football legend is currently going through a very difficult and sensitive phase in his life. Milan expressed its full support for Franco and his family during these tough times and strongly requested respect for their privacy.

It has been revealed that Baresi has faced serious health issues over the past year. In August 2025, the former captain announced that he underwent surgery to remove a pulmonary nodule. Since then, he has been undergoing immunotherapy, and it was against the backdrop of these medical treatments that the baseless rumors quickly went viral on social media.

A great legacy in Milan

Franco Baresi is recognized as one of the greatest defenders in football history and is considered a true icon of the Milan club. Dedicating his entire 20-year professional career to the team, the player defended the San Siro club's colors from 1977 to 1997.

During his 20 seasons at San Siro, Baresi made 716 official appearances, scoring 33 goals and providing 24 assists. Together with Paolo Maldini, Alessandro Costacurta, and Mauro Tassotti, he formed one of the most formidable defensive lines in football history.

During this period, the legendary defender accumulated an impressive collection of trophies, which includes:

  • Three Champions League trophies
  • Six Serie A titles
  • Two Intercontinental Cups
  • Three UEFA Super Cups
  • Four Italian Super Cups

MilanFranco BaresiSerie AFootballItaly
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