The International Chess Federation (FIDE) has officially announced the details of the highly anticipated 2026 World Chess Championship match, eagerly awaited by chess fans worldwide. According to Zamin.uz, citing FIDE's official website, the decisive match for the chess crown will take place in the beautiful city of Geneva, Switzerland.

In this historic clash, reigning world champion Gukesh Dommaraju from India and the challenger, talented Uzbek grandmaster Javokhir Sindarov, will go head-to-head.

1. Clash of the Youngest Finalists: Date and Venue Confirmed

This grandiose event, which will be the center of attention in the chess world, will run from November 25 to December 15. Choosing Geneva as a neutral venue serves to ensure the fairness and transparency of the match.

Notably, by the start of the match, both Gukesh and Javokhir will have turned 20. FIDE officials noted that this duel is expected to be written in golden letters as «the youngest world chess championship match in history»这么.

Viswanathan Anand, Acting FIDE President: «India, the USA, and Cyprus had also expressed interest in hosting the match. However, after thorough consideration, we ultimately decided to hold the competition in a neutral territory — Geneva. We believe this is the most optimal option.»

2. Champion and Challenger: How Did They Reach This Peak?

Gukesh Dommaraju (Champion): He became the youngest world champion in history by defeating China's representative Ding Liren in the final held in Singapore in December 2024. In Geneva, he will try to defend his crown.

Javokhir Sindarov (Challenger): The Uzbek grandmaster secured the right to fight for the world chess crown by achieving a brilliant victory at the Candidates Tournament held in Cyprus in 2026. This is a historic achievement for all of Uzbek chess.

3. Match Format and Tie-Break Rules

The world championship match is based on classical chess rules:

Number of games: The match will consist of 14 classical games.

Winning condition: To win (or defend) the championship title, one of the players must score at least 7.5 points.

Tie-break: If the score is tied (7:7) after the 14 games, the fate of the championship will be decided in a rapid and blitz tie-break.

Key Facts About the Gukesh — Sindarov Match

Aspect / Parameter Details Competition FIDE World Championship Match 2026 Venue Geneva, Switzerland (Neutral Territory) Date November 25 — December 15, 2026 Reigning Champion Gukesh Dommaraju (India) Challenger Javokhir Sindarov (Uzbekistan) Format 14 classical games Points to Win Minimum 7.5 points Historical Significance The youngest world championship match in history

Javokhir Sindarov's battle for the world chess crown is a source of pride and honor for all of Uzbekistan. Share this hot news immediately with your friends and loved ones so they don't miss it!

Do you think Javokhir Sindarov can defeat Gukesh in Geneva and become the first Uzbek world champion in history? Leave your thoughts and predictions in the comments!