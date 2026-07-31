Watch Sadriddin Hasanov's sensational goal for Braga against Porto

·123·Sport
Watch Sadriddin Hasanov's sensational goal for Braga against Porto

Two talented Uzbek footballers, Sadriddin Hasanov and Sayfiddin Sodiqov, who joined the setup of prestigious Portuguese club Braga, have begun to prove themselves in pre-season preparations. Hasanov's skills in a friendly match, in particular, caught the attention of Portuguese specialists.

Zamin.uz provides detailed information about our young legionnaires' first steps in European arenas, transfer details, and future plans.

Hasanov's rocket into Porto's net

As part of pre-season preparations, Braga's U-23 team played a friendly match against the youth team of Porto, one of the giants of Portuguese football.

In this clash, our attacking midfielder Sadriddin Hasanov delivered the brightest moment of the match. Skillfully executing a long-range free-kick, he curled the ball straight into the top corner of the opponent's net to open the scoring. In the end, Braga representatives scored two more goals to win 3-0.

Sodiqov's condition and the start of the season

Our second legionnaire, Sayfiddin Sodiqov, did not participate in this match due to a minor injury. Nevertheless, according to the latest information, he will fully recover and return to the squad before the season starts.

The official season for young Uzbek footballers kicks off on August 11. Braga U-23 will face Farense U-23 in the opening round.

Million-dollar contracts and academy investment

Braga places great confidence in young Uzbek talents, which is also reflected in their transfer values:

  • Sadriddin Hasanov: The Bunyodkor academy graduate signed a long-term five-year contract with the Portuguese club. It is reported that Braga paid 250 thousand euros for his transfer.

  • Sayfiddin Sodiqov: The Ahmedov FC graduate also headed to European arenas and signed a five-year deal with Braga. His transfer value is noted at 300 thousand euros.

Transfer analysis of our young legionnaires

Indicator

Sadriddin Hasanov

Sayfiddin Sodiqov

Team

Braga U-23 (Portugal)

Braga U-23 (Portugal)

Previous Academy

Bunyodkor (Uzbekistan)

Ahmedov FC (Uzbekistan)

Contract Length

5 years

5 years

Transfer Value

€250,000

€300,000

Official Debut Date

August 11 (vs Farense U-23)

Under review (due to injury)

Conclusion and Outlook: Uzbek football's next step towards Europe

The transfers of Sadriddin Hasanov and Sayfiddin Sodiqov to Portugal's Braga demonstrate that the potential of Uzbek football academies is growing and attracting the attention of European club scouts. The club's investment of over half a million euros for our young forwards and five-year contracts indicate a long-term project. If our youngsters can handle the competition in Portugal and showcase their potential, we could see them in Braga's first team and other European giants in the near future. Their careers will undoubtedly be in the spotlight of all Uzbek fans.

Share this important sports news with your friends and football fans! Many should know about the fate of Uzbek youths in Portugal.

Do you think Sadriddin Hasanov and Sayfiddin Sodiqov can secure a place in the starting lineup in the Portuguese Primeira Liga? Leave your thoughts in the comments!

Sadriddin HasanovBragaPortoSayfiddin SodiqovBunyodkor
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Matias Soule transfer: Agent offers the player to AC MilanMatias Soule transfer: Agent offers the player to AC MilanToday, 19:17Real Madrid's Firm Stance: Vinicius Given Ultimatum – New Contract or SaleReal Madrid's Firm Stance: Vinicius Given Ultimatum – New Contract or SaleToday, 17:57Casemiro admitted he dreamed of playing in the same team as Lionel MessiCasemiro admitted he dreamed of playing in the same team as Lionel MessiToday, 17:56Turning Point in Mohamed Salah's Career: A New Step Toward Saudi ArabiaTurning Point in Mohamed Salah's Career: A New Step Toward Saudi ArabiaToday, 17:50Liverpool Legend Mohamed Salah is Moving to Al-IttihadLiverpool Legend Mohamed Salah is Moving to Al-IttihadToday, 17:42Turning Point in Mohamed Salah's Career: The Saudi Arabia OptionTurning Point in Mohamed Salah's Career: The Saudi Arabia OptionToday, 17:33
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Cristiano Ronaldo relaxes with his family after World Cup defeat
Cristiano Ronaldo relaxes with his family after World Cup defeat
The reason behind Abduqodir Husanov's early marriage revealed
The reason behind Abduqodir Husanov's early marriage revealed
The terrifying fate of the star who eliminated Uzbekistan from the 2026 World Cup
The terrifying fate of the star who eliminated Uzbekistan from the 2026 World Cup
Shakira reveals who she asked for help to reach Mbappe
Shakira reveals who she asked for help to reach Mbappe
Uzbek defender heads to the Bundesliga: Transfer fee revealed
Uzbek defender heads to the Bundesliga: Transfer fee revealed
Lamine Yamal reveals what Messi told him after the final
Lamine Yamal reveals what Messi told him after the final
Erling Haaland returns from the USA with a bizarre souvenir: Manchester City star surprises fans
Erling Haaland returns from the USA with a bizarre souvenir: Manchester City star surprises fans
Surprise move from City: Maresca puts 25 players on the 'market'
Surprise move from City: Maresca puts 25 players on the 'market'