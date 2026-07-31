Two talented Uzbek footballers, Sadriddin Hasanov and Sayfiddin Sodiqov, who joined the setup of prestigious Portuguese club Braga, have begun to prove themselves in pre-season preparations. Hasanov's skills in a friendly match, in particular, caught the attention of Portuguese specialists.

Zamin.uz provides detailed information about our young legionnaires' first steps in European arenas, transfer details, and future plans.

Hasanov's rocket into Porto's net

As part of pre-season preparations, Braga's U-23 team played a friendly match against the youth team of Porto, one of the giants of Portuguese football.

In this clash, our attacking midfielder Sadriddin Hasanov delivered the brightest moment of the match. Skillfully executing a long-range free-kick, he curled the ball straight into the top corner of the opponent's net to open the scoring. In the end, Braga representatives scored two more goals to win 3-0.

Sodiqov's condition and the start of the season

Our second legionnaire, Sayfiddin Sodiqov, did not participate in this match due to a minor injury. Nevertheless, according to the latest information, he will fully recover and return to the squad before the season starts.

The official season for young Uzbek footballers kicks off on August 11. Braga U-23 will face Farense U-23 in the opening round.

Million-dollar contracts and academy investment

Braga places great confidence in young Uzbek talents, which is also reflected in their transfer values:

Sadriddin Hasanov: The Bunyodkor academy graduate signed a long-term five-year contract with the Portuguese club. It is reported that Braga paid 250 thousand euros for his transfer.

Sayfiddin Sodiqov: The Ahmedov FC graduate also headed to European arenas and signed a five-year deal with Braga. His transfer value is noted at 300 thousand euros.

Transfer analysis of our young legionnaires

Indicator Sadriddin Hasanov Sayfiddin Sodiqov Team Braga U-23 (Portugal) Braga U-23 (Portugal) Previous Academy Bunyodkor (Uzbekistan) Ahmedov FC (Uzbekistan) Contract Length 5 years 5 years Transfer Value €250,000 €300,000 Official Debut Date August 11 (vs Farense U-23) Under review (due to injury)

Conclusion and Outlook: Uzbek football's next step towards Europe

The transfers of Sadriddin Hasanov and Sayfiddin Sodiqov to Portugal's Braga demonstrate that the potential of Uzbek football academies is growing and attracting the attention of European club scouts. The club's investment of over half a million euros for our young forwards and five-year contracts indicate a long-term project. If our youngsters can handle the competition in Portugal and showcase their potential, we could see them in Braga's first team and other European giants in the near future. Their careers will undoubtedly be in the spotlight of all Uzbek fans.

Share this important sports news with your friends and football fans! Many should know about the fate of Uzbek youths in Portugal.

Do you think Sadriddin Hasanov and Sayfiddin Sodiqov can secure a place in the starting lineup in the Portuguese Primeira Liga? Leave your thoughts in the comments!