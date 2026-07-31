Liverpool Legend Mohamed Salah is Moving to Al-Ittihad

·42·Sport
Liverpool Legend Mohamed Salah is Moving to Al-Ittihad

The Egyptian forward and world football star, who concluded his career at Liverpool, Mohamed Salah, Saudi Arabiais on the verge of transferring to the reigning champion club Al-Ittihad. This was reported by the reputable publication Goal. A final agreement on the transfer has been reached, and documents are expected to be signed in the coming days. This event will undoubtedly be one of the biggest and most sensational signings for the Saudi Pro League.

Negotiations with Besiktas Collapsed: Financial Disagreements

The Egyptian goalscorer's initial plans to continue his career were tied to the European continent. According to sources, Mohamed Salah held negotiations with Turkish club Besiktas. However, the parties failed to reach a consensus on financial terms.

Specifically, disagreements between the player and the club regarding salary amounts and additional bonuses caused the talks to stall. Exactly this situation Saudi Arabiacreated an opportunity for the officials of Al-Ittihad.

Al-Ittihad's Astronomical Offer: $25 Million Annual Salary

After the former Liverpool talisman became a free agent, Al-Ittihad's management contacted him immediately. The Saudis offered Salah a financially very lucrative contract.

In particular, according to the proposed new deal, the Egyptian forward's annual salary is set at $25 million (approximately €23 million). This sum makes him one of the highest-paid players in the Saudi Pro League. According to reports, Salah has accepted this offer and agreed to continue his career in Saudi Arabia.

Mohamed Salah Transfer Analysis and Statistics

Metric / Details

Analysis and Review

Player

Mohamed Salah (Egypt, 32 years old)

Current Status

Free Agent (left Liverpool)

Negotiation Dispute

Besiktas (Turkey) – Failed (financial disagreements)

New Club

Al-Ittihad (Saudi Arabia, Jeddah)

Offered Salary

$25 Million Annually (official confirmation pending)

Deal Status

Agreement reached, documents pending signature

Conclusion and Prospects: A New Era Begins for the Liverpool Legend

Mohamed Salah's move to Saudi Arabia could go down in world football history as one of the biggest transfers of the year. Having won two Premier League titles, the Champions League, the FIFA Club World Cup, and the UEFA Super Cup during his seven years at Liverpool, the legendary forward is now taking on a new challenge. After leaving Liverpool as a free agent at 32, the financial and sporting terms offered by Al-Ittihad turned out to be the most optimal option for him.

If the deal goes through, Salah is expected to contribute greatly to the further strengthening of the Saudi Pro League and the Jeddah club's success in the AFC Champions League. His transfer will be the next important step in raising the global profile of Saudi Arabian football.

Share this important football news with your friends and football fans! Many might be interested in the details of Mohamed Salah's transfer to Saudi Arabia and his record salary.

Do you think Mohamed Salah can replicate his European-level performances in the Saudi Pro League? Leave your thoughts in the comments!

Mohamed SalahLiverpoolAl-IttihadBesiktasSaudi Arabia
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