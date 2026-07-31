Turning Point in Mohamed Salah's Career: The Saudi Arabia Option

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Turning Point in Mohamed Salah's Career: The Saudi Arabia Option

The professional career of Egyptian star forward Mohamed Salah has reached a crucial stage that could take another sharp turn. The name of the experienced player, known for his brilliant performances on European pitches for over 15 years—particularly with Liverpool—is once again being linked with representatives of the Saudi Pro League. This transfer possibility has captured the attention of the football community and fans. This was reported by Goal.com reported .

According to Sabah, after his move to Turkish club Beşiktaş fell through during the summer transfer window, Mohamed Salah has agreed to join Saudi Arabia's Al-Ittihad. According to the source, the agreement between the parties expects the forward's annual salary to be $25 million. This transfer could be an important step for the Saudi club in further strengthening their squad.

New position on the pitch and tactical changes

Having spent over 15 years of his career mainly playing as a right winger and achieving tremendous success, Mohamed Salah is expected to operate in his usual position for Al-Ittihad as well. However, certain personnel and squad changes at the club could influence this matter. Specifically, the presence of Frenchman Moussa Diaby in this position within the team partially changes the situation.

Nevertheless, before the transfer window closes, the Al-Ittihad management is also considering the option of parting ways with Moussa Diaby. If the French player leaves the club, Mohamed Salah will take over his accustomed right flank. Otherwise, the coaching staff may have to test the Egyptian star in a completely different role—as a playmaker behind the striker or as a second striker.

Plans of the German specialist and changes in the team

Al-Ittihad head coach, German specialist Jens Wissing, prefers to rely on a 4-2-3-1 tactical formation in his style of play. In this system, the player operating behind the lone striker is of great importance. This role has usually been performed by Algeria's Houssem Aouar, but reports have circulated that he might also leave the team.

If Houssem Aouar leaves Al-Ittihad, this situation will open up a convenient opportunity for Mohamed Salah to play directly in the central zone, right behind the striker. Transfer negotiations and squad clearance work at the club are currently ongoing, and the final decision is expected to be known in the coming days.

Mohamed SalahAl-IttihadSaudi ArabiaTransferFootball
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