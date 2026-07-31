First Ladies of Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Azerbaijan Visit Children's Center

·45·Society
First Ladies of Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Azerbaijan Visit Children's Center

During her visit to the Kyrgyz Republic, First Lady of the Republic of Uzbekistan Ziroat Mirziyoyeva, together with First Lady of the host country Aygul Japarova and First Lady of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehribon Aliyeva, visited the "Altin Balalik" children's rehabilitation center located on the shores of Lake Issyk-Kul. This is reported by official sources.

This meeting became another vivid expression of strengthening cultural and humanitarian ties between fraternal peoples, as well as the high attention and care shown to the growing generation, especially children with special needs.

Sincere Dialogue and High Praise for Creative Works

High-ranking guests first closely familiarized themselves with the activities of the institution and the modern conditions created for children undergoing treatment and rehabilitation at the center. Observing master classes organized for the center's pupils, the first ladies cordially conversed with each child, highly praising their creative works and abilities. The joy and enthusiasm in the children's eyes left a deep impression on the guests.

First Ladies of Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Azerbaijan Visit Children's Center

Unique Cultural Program and Exhibitions

A warm concert program was presented on the center's stage in honor of the guests. Performances by the "Shattik" national dance ensemble and the young komuz players ensemble added a festive mood to the visit.

Also, within the framework of the visit, an exhibition of unique items made of clay and felt by the pupils of the "Akilman" Presidential Lyceum for Gifted Children was presented. The creative approach and skill of the young masters were specially noted.

First Ladies of Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Azerbaijan Visit Children's Center

Symbolic "Tree of Friendship"

The first ladies visited the center's art gallery, where they viewed works by winners of international children's art competitions. Notably, works by young artists from Uzbekistan were also widely represented in the exhibition.

One of the most exciting moments of the visit was the ceremony of adding the final decorative element to a felt panel named "Tree of Friendship". This symbolic act represents the continuity of historical friendship, brotherhood, and solidarity among the peoples of Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Azerbaijan.

First Ladies of Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Azerbaijan Visit Children's Center

Souvenirs and Historical Moments

At the end of the visit, as a sign of sincere friendship, First Lady of Kyrgyzstan Aygul Japarova presented First Lady of Uzbekistan Ziroat Mirziyoyeva with a traditional Kyrgyz national musical instrument — the temir-komuz (jaw harp).

This visit will go down in history as a warm meeting of high-ranking representatives of fraternal states on the shores of Lake Issyk-Kul, once again proving that attention to children is one of the most important universal values.

Share this article with your friends! Get acquainted with the history of attention to children and sincere friendship.

First Ladies of Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Azerbaijan Visit Children's Center

In your opinion, what role do such cultural and humanitarian visits play in strengthening ties between peoples? Leave your thoughts in the comments!

Ziroat MirziyoyevaAygul JaparovaMehriban AliyevaIssyk-Kul
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