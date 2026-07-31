Turning Point in Mohamed Salah's Career: A New Step Toward Saudi Arabia

A dramatic turning point has begun in the career of renowned Egyptian forward Mohamed Salah. During the current summer transfer window, the player's name has once again been strongly linked with representatives of the Saudi Pro League. Earlier, his potential move to Turkish club Beşiktaş fell through, but according to the latest reports, the experienced forward is close to joining Al-Ittihad. This was reported by Goal.com reports .

According to Sabah, Mohamed Salah has agreed to sign a contract with Al-Ittihad during the summer transfer window, with his annual salary expected to reach $25 million. This decision by the player is seen as the next important step in his athletic career and is expected to further enhance the appeal of the Middle Eastern championship.

New Position on the Pitch and Squad Changes

Having shone throughout his career as a right winger, Mohamed Salah is expected to operate in his favorite role at his new club. However, the status of other players in the squad and the head coach's tactical decisions could introduce changes to the footballer's responsibilities.

Currently, French player Moussa Diaby occupies the right wing for Al-Ittihad. However, there are reports that the club management plans to part ways with this player during the summer transfer window. If Diaby leaves the club, Salah will slot directly into the right-wing position.

German Coach's Tactics and Salah's Role

German specialist and Al-Ittihad head coach Jens Wissing typically builds the team's play around a 4-2-3-1 formation. In this system, the player operating behind the lone striker plays a crucial role. Usually, this position was occupied by Algeria's Houssem Aouar, though rumors suggest he may also leave the team.

If Houssem Aouar departs from Al-Ittihad, Mohamed Salah could take on the role of a central playmaker or second striker, which would be somewhat unusual for him. Regardless, the Egyptian star's move to Saudi Arabia is generating massive interest in the football world, and his performances at his new club will be the center of attention for fans.