Trump Denies Sensation-Causing Plans in the Football World: Are the Kushner Family Behind FIFA Billions?

US President Donald Trump became the center of attention for journalists during a government meeting at Camp David. Reports linking the ambitious project of world football's governing body, FIFA, to sell commercial rights to private investors to the President's family are causing sharp debates in Washington.

Zamin.uz presents an analysis of the details of this denied yet sensational project, the potential involvement of the Kushner dynasty, and FIFA's new $20 billion plan.

Trump's Sharp Denial: "I've Never Discussed It With Him"

Journalists asked the US President whether he had discussed the plan to sell a portion of the World Cup's commercial rights with FIFA leader Gianni Infantino. This question was not accidental, as the US is one of the hosts of the 2026 World Cup, and Infantino frequently visits Washington.

President Trump's response was short and concise: "No. I've never discussed this matter with him." Although this statement shows that the issue is not on the official agenda of negotiations between Washington and Zurich (FIFA headquarters), it does not close the prospects of the project in the private sector.

The Family Footprint Behind the Billions: What is the Role of the Kushner Brothers?

Despite Trump's denial, the media continues to link the financial roots of the project to Trump's closest circle — the Kushner family. According to reports, a well-known investment fund was being considered as the main investor in FIFA's new commercial venture.

The most interesting aspect is that the founder of this fund is Joshua Kushner. Joshua is the brother of Jared Kushner, the husband of Donald Trump's beloved daughter Ivanka and senior White House advisor. Such family ties cannot help but heighten concerns about a conflict of interest in Washington's political circles. Trump saying "I haven't discussed it" does not mean that Jared or Joshua are not pursuing this matter independently.

FIFA's Cosmic Plan: A $20 Billion New Company and "Golden" Promises

Regardless of who the investor may be, FIFA's own concept is surprisingly ambitious. A plan has been developed in Zurich to create a completely new subsidiary that will manage the commercial rights of the World Cup and other tournaments.

Key Financial Indicators of the Project:

Indicator / Details Analysis and Commentary Value of the New Company $20 billion (Estimated) Share for Private Investors One-quarter of the company (25%) Funds to be Raised In exchange for $4.2 billion Main Objective Significantly increase payments made to national federations

In exchange for this money, FIFA plans to "buy" the loyalty of football federations around the world. According to the proposal, payments for the next four-year cycle will be increased from $8 million to $20 million. In the subsequent two cycles, it is promised to raise them to $22 million and $24 million, respectively.

Conclusion and Analysis: Is the Future of Football in Danger or on the Threshold of a New Era?

Trump's denial and the Kushners' footprint are merely sparks of a major political and financial game. If FIFA's plan is implemented, there is a risk that a competition considered national heritage, like the World Cup, will fall under the control of commercial corporations. This could alter the true essence of football.

The decision to launch the project must be approved by the majority of federations and also endorsed by the FIFA Council. This means the promises of billions are still on paper. However, the potential involvement of the US President's family lifts this issue out of the realm of sports and onto a geopolitical level.

Send this important financial and political analysis to your friends and football fans! Many need to know about the future of the World Cup and the Kushners' billion-dollar plans.

Do you think it is right to sell World Cup rights to private investors? How will this affect the level of football? Leave your opinion in the comments!