Preparing for the new season, Liverpool under head coach Andoni Iraola suffered an embarrassing defeat in their first serious test. In a friendly match against Leeds United, the Merseyside club initially led by two goals but eventually lost 4-2. As reported by AS, this match clearly demonstrated how dependent the team is on its key players. According to Goal.com reports .

First-half dominance and Iraola's tactics

Liverpool opened the scoring just 7 minutes into the match. Following a free-kick taken by Dominik Szoboszlai, Milos Kerkez backheled the ball, and Luke Chambers headed it home. This goal showed that head coach Andoni Iraola's tactic of making the most of set-pieces was working effectively.

Throughout the first half, Florian Wirtz became the main protagonist on the pitch. Showing fantastic form in pre-season games, the midfielder moved intelligently between the lines, creating open spaces for Jeremie Frimpong and Rio Ngumoha. Five minutes before the end of the half, Wirtz converted a pass from his former Bayer Leverkusen teammate to double the lead.

Moreover, following a dangerous shot by Lukas Nmecha, goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili made two brilliant saves to rescue his team from certain goals. Liverpool went into halftime not at 2-2, but with a comfortable 2-0 lead.

Dramatic second-half turnaround and defeat

The second half completely changed the landscape of the game. Just as victory seemed within reach, head coach Andoni Iraola took a gamble and made three substitutions — taking off Florian Wirtz, Alexander Isak, and Dominik Szoboszlai. This decision played into Leeds United's hands and sealed the fate of the match.

Brenden Aaronson narrowed the deficit in the 60th minute and sparked Leeds' comeback. Afterwards, Dominic Calvert-Lewin delivered a brilliant second-half performance, scoring a brace. He slotted home a loose ball inside the penalty area to equalize, ultimately securing a resounding victory for his team.

This match highlighted that Liverpool still has plenty of issues regarding squad depth and bench players. Ahead of the new season, the coach will need to draw serious conclusions to ensure squad stability.