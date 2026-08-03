Konrad Laimer Confirms He Will Stay at Bayern

Bayern Munich midfielder Konrad Laimer has committed his future to the German giants by signing a new long-term contract running until the summer of 2029. According to Goal.com, the experienced player, who reached the Round of 32 of the 2026 World Cup with the Austrian national team, shared his thoughts on the recent months of negotiations and his role in the squad, as reported by Goal .

A Versatile Player and Vincent Kompany's Trust

Recently, various rumors had spread due to prolonged contract talks. However, the 29-year-old athlete emphasized that he never thought about leaving Bayern for a single moment and always wanted to stay in Munich. Having become one of the team's most versatile players under Vincent Kompany, Laimer has been performing equally successfully at right-back, left-back, and in defensive midfield.

According to quotes circulated by iMiaSanMia, the player commented on the tactical tasks for the new season and his preferred position: "Regardless of the position I play, the main thing is that I want to be on the pitch. I feel comfortable in various lines. Over the last two years, I have mostly played as a right-back, and sometimes on the left. I believe I can help the team with my qualities."

Negotiations and Future Plans

Commenting on the rumors in the press, Laimer stated that such situations are an integral part of the modern football business. According to him, communication stopped for a certain period, but later the parties quickly reached an agreement. "A lot was written, but this is normal. I was always calm. At first, there was no contact, then communication resumed and everything was resolved quickly. I always wanted to stay at the club," he said.

The coaching staff led by Vincent Kompany effectively utilizes the player's dynamic abilities. The new agreement is an important step for the Munich club, ensuring squad stability. Laimer himself made no secret of his satisfaction with the new contract, confirming that he is ready to conquer even higher peaks together with the team.