According to sports media reports, experienced manager José Mourinho is keen to bring Manchester City midfielder Rodri to Real Madrid and has urged the board to accelerate the transfer. The Portuguese specialist views the Spanish player as the core 'system player' who connects the team's lines and is actively participating in negotiations, Goal.com reports .

It is no secret that in recent years Real Madrid has faced difficulties due to gaps between lines during matches. Mourinho believes that a performer like Rodri can ensure all departments work in harmony and has the potential to change the game on the pitch. The transfer of the Spanish star, who shone at the World Cup, holds both sporting and symbolic significance for the club.

Large-scale squad changes and planned transfers

Mourinho's coaching staff is working intensively to successfully complete the radical reforms underway in the team. The scope of the new changes is vast, requiring a player who perfectly links all departments. According to sources, the names of several prominent players are also mentioned in this comprehensive restructuring process:

Marc Cucurella

Bernardo Silva

Denzel Dumfries

Ousmane Diomande

Carlos Espí

At the Valdebebas headquarters, this transfer was previously considered a matter of time. However, until Florentino Pérez gave the green light, Rodri's paperwork remained frozen. Now, with the club president's approval, negotiations have intensified, and the manager wants to see his target player as soon as possible.

At the current stage, the fate of departing players will be the final piece shaping the ultimate squad under Mourinho's guidance. For the Portuguese manager, who considers building play from the defense one of his greatest strengths, Rodri's arrival is a crucial part of his tactical plans.

Having won the World Cup title with the Spain national team, Rodri's status further increases his transfer value and appeal. Mourinho aims to take Real Madrid's game to a new level precisely through such a leading player.