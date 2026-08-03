“Spider-Man: Brand New Day” achieved record earnings in its very first week

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“Spider-Man: Brand New Day” achieved record earnings in its very first week

One of Marvel Studios' most anticipated projects, “Spider-Man: Brand New Day”, recorded a milestone result in its opening week of release, becoming the highest-grossing film premiere of 2026. This was reported by the Reuters agency.

According to data, the film grossed $355 million in its first week of theatrical release in the US and Canada. In international distribution, the picture earned another $572 million, achieving massive worldwide financial success. Of this total, $121 million comes from the Chinese market.

Thus, the film demonstrated one of the highest opening results ever recorded in the North American box office after the coronavirus pandemic. According to experts, such figures once again confirm that audience interest in superhero films remains high.

O‘rgimchak-odam va MJ tungi shahar manzarasi fonida bir-biriga qarab turibdi.

Based on final results, “Spider-Man: Brand New Day” was marked as the second most successful debut in Hollywood history. The first place is currently held by “Avengers: Endgame”, released in 2019. The new film starring Tom Holland fell just $2 million short of that record.

Reuters notes that although interest in superhero movies has declined to some extent in recent years, Spider-Man, one of the most famous heroes of the Marvel universe, has not lost his appeal to audiences.

“Spider-Man: Brand New Day” is Tom Holland's third standalone film embodying this character since 2016. The main concept of the new picture is dedicated to the hero's sense of loneliness, inner experiences, and his striving to establish close relationships with people, an aspect that was warmly received by both critics and audiences. The film is being praised not only for its financial aspects, but also for its content and emotional impact.

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