Alejandro Garnacho makes sharp dig at Chelsea after Aston Villa debut

·1·Sport
Alejandro Garnacho makes sharp dig at Chelsea after Aston Villa debut

Argentina national team winger Alejandro Garnacho has made a sharp dig at his former club Chelsea following his first appearance for his new team. Goal.com reported that the player moved to Aston Villa on loan during the summer transfer window, and he made no secret of the fact that he is finally enjoying playing football again after a difficult period in London. According to reports .

Following the completion of the transfer, Aston Villa played a pre-season match against Indonesian All-Stars in Jakarta. The match, held at the Gelora Bung Karno Stadium, ended in a 3-1 victory for Unai Emery's side. Starting in the lineup, the 22-year-old player operated on the left wing, played the entire first half, and was substituted at halftime.

Actions on the pitch and social media hints

In this match, Emi Buendia, Ross Barkley, and Bryan Madjo got their names on the scoresheet for Aston Villa. However, after the game, most attention was drawn to Alejandro Garnacho's social media account. The winger posted a photo from the game on his Instagram story and left the following words: "See you soon Bangkok. First start in three months. Happy to be enjoying football again. One percent every day. Thank you, Indonesia!"

These phrases, particularly the player's emphasis on enjoying football again, sparked various discussions among the London club's fans. As is known, the player moved from Manchester United to Chelsea for 40 million pounds, but this transfer did not yield the expected brilliant results, and he stagnated at the capital club.

The Unai Emery factor and the Champions League

The deal with Aston Villa includes a loan agreement until the end of the season, but it also features an obligation to buy permanently for 43 million pounds upon reaching a certain number of appearances. In an interview with the club's press service, the player openly explained the reasons why he chose Aston Villa specifically.

"I think playing in European competitions is also important. I was looking for a suitable club to regain my confidence and become a player of the level I was in my early years at Manchester United," he said. Garnacho added that participating in the Champions League is the best opportunity and hopes the team will achieve significant results this season.

It was also revealed that head coach Unai Emery himself played a major role in the transfer. The Argentine winger admitted that he chose the Aston Villa option precisely because the Spanish specialist helped him regain his confidence. Under the experienced manager, the player is trying to revive his career.

Alejandro GarnachoAston VillaChelseaUnai EmeryPremier League
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