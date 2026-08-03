US dollar exchange rate expected to rise on August 4
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
• Invest Finance Bank — 11,960 soums.
• Orient Finans Bank — 12,000 soums.
The US dollar exchange rate effective for August 4 is expected to increase by about 29–30 soums. This was reported by the Bankir Telegram channel.
Best exchange rates for selling US dollars to banks:
• Invest Finance Bank — 11,960 soums.
• UniversalBank — 11,960 soums.
• Anorbank — 11,955 soums.
Best exchange rates for buying US dollars from banks:
• Orient Finans Bank — 12,000 soums.
• Agrobank — 12,000 soums.
• Aloqabank — 12,010 soums.
• MyBank (Madad) — 12,010 soums.
• UniversalBank — 12,015 soums.
Rates may change during the day. Please visit the official websites of the banks for accurate rates.
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers
…