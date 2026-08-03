US dollar exchange rate expected to rise on August 4

·41·Economy
US dollar exchange rate expected to rise on August 4

The US dollar exchange rate effective for August 4 is expected to increase by about 29–30 soums. This was reported by the Bankir Telegram channel.

Best exchange rates for selling US dollars to banks:

• Invest Finance Bank — 11,960 soums.
• UniversalBank — 11,960 soums.
Anorbank — 11,955 soums.

Best exchange rates for buying US dollars from banks:

• Orient Finans Bank — 12,000 soums.
Agrobank — 12,000 soums.
Aloqabank — 12,010 soums.
• MyBank (Madad) — 12,010 soums.
• UniversalBank — 12,015 soums.

Rates may change during the day. Please visit the official websites of the banks for accurate rates.

Invest Finance BankAnorbankAgrobankAloqabank
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