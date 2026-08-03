Former France national team defender Patrice Evra has shared his thoughts on the future of Roma midfielder Manu Kone. According to him, a move to London club Arsenal rather than Old Trafford would be more beneficial for the player's career. In an interview with Stake, Evra specifically noted that the 25-year-old midfielder possesses the necessary physical and tactical attributes to shine under Mikel Arteta. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

It is reported that following successful performances at the 2026 World Cup, Manu Kone's transfer has attracted the attention of Europe's leading clubs. In particular, the Manchester United management had already started direct negotiations to sign the player. The Red Devils saw him as an important reinforcement following the transfers of Youri Tielemans and Andrey Santos.

Roma is demanding approximately 51 million pounds for their leader. Nevertheless, Manchester United legend Patrice Evra advised his compatriot to choose the North London club. In his opinion, Kone's playing style is very well suited to the intensity of the English Premier League.

Evra's thoughts on Manu Kone

In his statement, Evra highlighted the French footballer's useful qualities on the pitch. He emphasized that Kone expends high energy, loves to carry the ball forward, is active in duels, and works tirelessly for the team.

«I see Manu Kone's profile as well-suited for the Premier League. In England, all of these things are of great importance. Here, the championship is very fast-paced and there is no time to breathe. Therefore, the main thing is adaptation», — says Patrice Evra.

Arsenal and other transfer plans

Although Evra urged the French player to move to Arsenal, the Gunners are currently prioritizing another transfer. As reported by Goal.com and other sources, Arsenal is working on the transfer of Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes, and the player has agreed on contract terms.

At the same time, Chelsea legend Claude Makelele also highlighted Bruno Guimaraes's suitability for Mikel Arteta's team, noting that the Brazilian player's ambitions are focused on winning the Champions League and European competitions. Consequently, how the transfer battles surrounding Manu Kone will end and which giant club the player will choose remains one of the most interesting stories of the summer transfer window.