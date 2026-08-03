Former Real Madrid player shares thoughts on transfers and Vinicius Junior's future

Former Real Madrid player Rafa Alcorta appeared as a guest on SER radio's "El Larguero" program, sharing his views on the "Royal Club's" transfer policy and the team rebuilding process. According to Mundo Deportivo, the expert supported the team's recent changes, emphasizing that refreshing the squad after last season's results was a natural and necessary step, reports Goal.com. reports .

Alcorta praised the club management's actions in the transfer market, stating that the completed deals will justify themselves. In his opinion, along with the young talents added to the squad last season, a lack of experience was noticeable, and the time had come to take measures to solve this problem.

Transfers and players expected to join the team

Speaking about completed and potential transfers, the former player dwelt on certain candidates. According to him, incoming players meant to strengthen the squad must deliver an immediate impact. Per Mundo Deportivo, Rafa Alcorta called Marc Cucurella's transfer the most successful deal.

High praise was also given to the potential of players such as Ibrahima Konaté, Denzel Dumfries, and Yan Diomandé. If these transfers go through, Real Madrid is expected to grow even stronger. However, the expert noted that along with the arrival of newcomers, some players will have to leave the club, and this process will not be easy.

Situation around Vinicius Junior and contract issues

During the conversation, special attention was also paid to Brazilian forward Vinicius Junior's future at the club. The player's current contract with Real Madrid runs until the summer of 2027, and negotiations regarding its extension have reportedly not yielded positive results yet.

If the parties fail to reach an agreement, the possibility of the player leaving the team in the summer transfer window cannot be ruled out. At the same time, potential new transfers, including the arrival of Yan Diomandé, are being discussed as potentially impacting Vinicius Junior's future, since competition within the squad is expected to intensify further.