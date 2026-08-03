Arsenal Opens Negotiations for Mikel Arteta and Vinicius Junior Transfer

·2·Sport
Arsenal Opens Negotiations for Mikel Arteta and Vinicius Junior Transfer

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has personally spoken with Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior, making the club the primary contenders in the transfer race. According to Goal.com, contractual misunderstandings in Madrid have opened the door for a potential move to the Premier League, though the Gunners would need to spend a record amount to complete this transfer. This was reported by Goal.com reported ,

The future of Vinicius Junior remains uncertain due to the situation surrounding his current contract. Although the Brazilian's deal runs until 2027, sources indicate that if he does not accept a new offer, Real Madrid is prepared to sell him in the summer transfer window to avoid losing him for free when his contract expires.

Mikel Arteta and the club's long-term plan

According to AS, Mikel Arteta has taken control of the transfer process and directly explained the club's long-term strategy to the player himself. The Spanish coach detailed to the winger how important his role would be in a team aiming to become a leading force in Europe.

It is noted that Arsenal's project for the 2026-27 season will be built largely around Vinicius Junior, giving him a much more central and leading role compared to his time at Real Madrid. Spanish journalist Sergio Valentin also confirmed these negotiations, stating on social media that Arteta explained the player's importance to the club's growth.

Transfer value and Jose Mourinho's reaction

However, the royal club does not intend to let its star go cheaply. The Los Blancos management has set a price of €150 million (approximately £128.4 million) for the 26-year-old player. If this transfer goes through, it will become the most expensive signing in Premier League history, breaking the previous record.

Amidst the uproar, Real Madrid head coach Jose Mourinho also commented on the situation after a friendly match against Fiorentina. Although the Portuguese tactician did not hide his concern that the squad is incomplete, he emphasized that despite transfer rumors, he expects Vinicius to join training in the coming days.

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