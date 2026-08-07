Arsenal finalize Bruno Guimarães transfer for £75 million

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Arsenal finalize Bruno Guimarães transfer for £75 million

Arsenal have reached an agreement to sign Newcastle United captain Bruno Guimarães. The transfer fee is £75 million, with negotiations taking a dramatic turn after the Brazilian midfielder told the club’s management that he wanted to leave. Goal.com reports .

According to the BBC, the 28-year-old player tearfully said goodbye to his teammates and club staff during a preseason camp in Spain. Newcastle United had not intended to sell their leading player, but circumstances forced the club to agree to the deal.

Management comments and transfer details

Newcastle sporting director Ross Wilson said Bruno Guimarães’ transfer had not been part of the club’s summer plans. However, the player’s emotional and public declaration that he wanted to leave the team forced the management to change its decision.

“Bruno told us, with great respect but also strong emotions, that he wanted to leave. This was not decided solely by his wishes, but once we reached a certain figure, we had to adapt to the situation,” Wilson said.

Chief executive officer David Hopkinson confirmed that Arsenal initially offered less for the player, but ultimately reached a fee that satisfied the club’s financial demands. According to him, it is the highest transfer fee ever recorded for a player of this age and in this position.

Another loss for Newcastle

This transfer makes Bruno Guimarães the fourth key player to leave Newcastle United in the past year. Earlier, Sandro Tonali joined Tottenham and Anthony Gordon moved to Barcelona, while last summer Alexander Isak left for Liverpool.

Experts believe Arsenal have acquired not only a high-quality player through this deal, but also a leader with extensive experience both on the pitch and in the dressing room. The contract terms and financial details satisfied both sides.

ArsenalNewcastle UnitedBruno GuimarãesPremier LeagueTransfers
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