Andrea Cambiaso discusses transfer rumours and his ambitions at Juventus

Ahead of the next friendly between the Italian derby rivals in Perth, Australia, Juventus defender Andrea Cambiaso attended a press conference. According to TuttoJuve.com, the player shared his thoughts on the team’s preseason preparations, transfer-market rumours and the upcoming match against Inter. This was reported by Goal.com reports .

Cambiaso emphasised that every meeting between Inter and Juventus always attracts special attention and has a unique appeal. Although this clash will be a friendly, serious competition and high intensity are expected on the pitch. The player said the team would give its all and strive to put on a performance worthy of the fans.

The defender also highlighted the importance of starting the season under the head coach. According to him, as time passes, the players are gaining a deeper understanding of the coach’s tactics and ideas. Despite long-distance travel and fatigue, the team is working with great enthusiasm in training.

Transfer rumours and positions

Commenting on various reports during the summer transfer window, Cambiaso stressed that such situations are an integral part of modern football and that players have already grown accustomed to them. He also firmly stated that he was proud to represent Juventus and was focusing all his attention on his duties at the club.

The player said it did not matter which flank he operated on and added that he was ready to help the team in any position. Recalling that he had also played on the right wing in previous seasons, he stressed that he would give his best wherever the coach deployed him.

Reflecting on last season, Cambiaso admitted that the results had not been satisfactory and that the situation could not simply be forgotten. The mistakes and shortcomings from the previous year should serve as an additional lesson for the team and provide a foundation for working even harder and pushing forward next season.