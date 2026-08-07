Rodri Transfer Sparks Unexpected Situation in Barcelona's Midfield

The situation surrounding Spain and Manchester City midfielder Rodri is fueling heated debate in the transfer market. According to the sports press, a potential move for the player could radically alter Barcelona's internal plans and create serious problems for one of the team's leaders. Goal.com reports this.

Just a few days ago, head coach Hansi Flick firmly emphasized that strengthening this position was not a priority. However, the club's management now considers Rodri's arrival a strategically important step. There are two main reasons that have prompted the club to reach this decision: Marc Casadó is expected to leave the team soon, while Frenkie de Jong is recovering from a knee injury.

The Risk Facing Frenkie de Jong

According to the publication, Frenkie de Jong could be the player most affected by Rodri's transfer. In the short and medium term, the Dutch midfielder faces the risk of losing his place in the starting lineup. His future at the Catalan club remains uncertain.

The club's new plans for the preseason changed as soon as De Jong returned to the training base. The midfielder arrived at the club's facilities with a knee injury sustained during his vacation. This sparked serious anger among Barcelona's management, particularly head coach Hansi Flick.

The coaching staff could not understand how the player had managed to play through an injury in important matches at the end of the season. The management's dissatisfaction was directed not only at the player himself but also at the medical staff of the Netherlands national team. As a result, the club was deprived of its main holding midfielder and faced an unexpected problem.

Rodri's arrival is seen as a move aimed at filling this gap and intensifying competition in the center of the team. However, how this situation will affect the futures of the current players will become clear in the coming days.