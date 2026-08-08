Real Madrid Abandon Plans to Strengthen Midfield in Transfer Window

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Real Madrid Abandon Plans to Strengthen Midfield in Transfer Window

According to information published by Fichajes, Real Madrid have officially abandoned plans to sign a new central midfielder during the summer transfer window. After Rodri’s transfer fell through, the club’s management concluded that the current squad has enough quality to compete at the highest level. Goal.com reports .

The dramatic change in the Madrid club’s transfer policy is reportedly based on the team’s internal resources and the form of its new arrivals. The management believes the midfield is already fully formed and that all positions are covered.

Tactical Changes and the Coach’s Plan

Bernardo Silva’s arrival from Manchester City on a free transfer and Arda Güler’s impressive performances during pre-season training have prompted the management to end its search for reinforcements. As a result, the plan to sign a traditional defensive midfielder has been abandoned.

According to Goal.com, head coach José Mourinho is being forced to use his preferred 4-2-3-1 formation in a new way after failing to sign new players during the summer transfer window. The Portuguese coach plans to deploy the experienced 31-year-old Bernardo Silva in the defensive midfield area alongside Aurélien Tchouaméni.

New Leaders and the Attack

The team’s future transfer activity now depends solely on the possible sales of Aurélien Tchouaméni or Eduardo Camavinga. In addition, Fede Valverde is expected either to move to the right wing or be left on the bench following the arrival of Yan Diomande for €125 million.

In the attacking midfield role, José Mourinho wants to make 21-year-old Turkish talent Arda Güler the team’s primary creative force. The coach expects the young player to perform the role previously entrusted to Mesut Özil.

The club’s management is fully confident that Bernardo Silva’s tireless work rate and Arda Güler’s exceptional vision will create opportunities for stars such as Vinícius Júnior, Jude Bellingham and Kylian Mbappé. These two technically gifted playmakers will be key to controlling the team’s tempo.

Real MadridJosé MourinhoBernardo SilvaArda GülerTransfers
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