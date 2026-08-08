At Rayhon Ulasenova’s son’s wedding

·6.8K·Culture
At Rayhon Ulasenova’s son’s wedding

A joyful wedding celebration was held at the home of renowned actress Rayhon Ulasenova. The wedding of the actress’s son Azizbek and Azizaxon was celebrated on August 7.

Among the footage shared from the celebration, scenes of Rayhon Ulasenova waltzing with her son drew particular attention. In the footage, the actress is seen in a white dress, while her son Azizbek is wearing a black suit. The mother and son’s dance together became one of the most touching moments of the wedding.

For Rayhon Ulasenova, her son’s marriage was a joyful and emotional day. During the celebration, the actress expressed her best wishes to her son and wished him happiness and harmony in his family life.

Rayhon UlasenovaAzizbekAzizaxon
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