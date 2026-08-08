Former England striker Michael Owen has advised Arsenal to sign Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford, whose situation at the club could change. According to Metro, the Gunners are continuing to actively search the transfer market for a new left winger after failing to land Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior, and the English forward could be a logical solution. Goal.com reports .

Following Leandro Trossard’s departure, Arsenal were reportedly prepared to make Brazil’s Vinicius Junior the highest-paid player in Premier League history in an effort to strengthen their attack. However, the player preferred to stay in Madrid. The club then turned its attention to other options, and Michael Owen believes signing Rashford, valued at £40 million, would be a much wiser move than pursuing expensive targets such as Bradley Barcola.

A Player Suited to Arsenal’s Tactics

Michael Owen says Marcus Rashford is an excellent fit for the tactical demands and playing style of Mikel Arteta’s team. If the parties enter negotiations, the transfer could become a beneficial deal for everyone involved.

According to Owen, Arsenal need a forward who can operate on the left wing, and Rashford is capable of fulfilling that role exceptionally well. There is little doubt that he would quickly build an understanding with his new teammates and fit into Arteta’s plans.

Marcus Rashford’s Future and Uncertainty

The player’s future at Old Trafford remains uncertain. He spent time on loan at Barcelona, but his spell in Spain ended after the Catalan club chose to sign Newcastle United winger Anthony Gordon.

According to Casino.org, the 28-year-old has returned to Manchester United and is preparing for the league’s upcoming matches. The support of head coach Michael Carrick will be crucial for the experienced forward, who has represented England at the World Cup.

Rashford’s experience at Barcelona clearly had a positive impact on his professional development. Experts believe Michael Carrick could become the key figure in unlocking the player’s full potential, so Rashford’s future at Manchester United is currently considered a 50-50 proposition.